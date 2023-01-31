Premier League: Wolves sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes
Gomes, who won the Copa Libertadores last year, moved to Molineux despite interest from Lyon
Premier League struggler Wolves has signed midfielder Joao Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo on a long-term deal for a reported fee of £15 million ($18.5 million).
Gomes, who won the Copa Libertadores last year, moved to Molineux despite interest from Lyon, becoming the sixth signing Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has made in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old Brazilian’s transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance.
“Gomes landed in England on Sunday, before completing his introductions and medical tests, and put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months,” the club said in a statement on Monday.
Wolves are currently 17th in the Premier League, level on points with Bournemouth, who are in the relegation zone.
