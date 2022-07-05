Premier League: New Spurs signing Richarlison banned by English FA for flame-throwing incident
Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000).
London: Tottenham forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new club's English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season.
Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000), the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict.
Tottenham starts the league hosting Southampton on Aug. 6. Richarlison should be available to play at Chelsea one week later.
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.
Welcome, @richarlison97! 🔥#WelcomeRicharlison
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022
Richarlison scored in Everton's 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 which helped his then club avoid relegation. But a lit, blue smoke canister was thrown on the pitch by Everton supporters and Richarlison picked it up and threw it away from the field.
The 25-year-old Brazil forward signed for Tottenham last week for an initial transfer fee of 50 million pounds ($60 million).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation
Pakistan was suspended in April 2021 after a dispute over a 'normalisation committee' imposed by FIFA to ensure its rules were being followed.
East Bengal and Emami sort out differences, tie-up on right track
Ending a month-long impasse, East Bengal and Emami Group are "jointly" preparing a final agreement and both parties said on Wednesday that their tie-up was on right track.
AIFF general secretary Kushal Das resigns on health grounds
Kushal Das ended his 12-year tenure at AIFF which was often marred with controversies.