Late Brazilian legend Pele was rooting for Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the footballer’s daughter revealed in an Instagram post. Kely Nascimento revealed in her recent post that the Brazil great wanted Messi to bring the trophy for Argentina after his beloved national team crashed out of the tournament. She also revealed that she had relayed Pele’s message to Messi through the Argentina forward’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

In her post Kely Nascimento wrote, “When Brazil lost to Croatia in the knockouts, my father was already getting worse. Everyone wanted Brazil to win the World Cup for my dad, no one more than the Selecao! But my father knew better than most what football is like. And it was the possibility of any team being able to win that, he would always say was what he loved about the beautiful game.”

The post continued, “After Brazil’s loss, everyone who entered that hospital room (all day and every day until the end!!!) used to ask my father, “What’s up Pele? Now who do you want to win? Of course NOT Argentina!! ” And he said, “Argentina yes! This cup must stay in South America and Messi deserves it.” Everyone pretended (and sometimes not) to be horrified!! HOW?! Argentina!? And he just said “yes, Messi deserves it””.

Nascimento wrote that she met Antonela Roccuzzo in the women’s washroom during a party and relayed her father’s message for the left-footed magician through her.

In the end, Nascimento wrote that Pele was not able to watch the final on TV, but he understood that Argentina emerged victorious. “Messi managed to lift the cup, and he was happy,” she added.

Take a look at Kely Nascimento’s post here

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the field, Pele breathed his last on 29 December 2022. The three-time World Cup winner was suffering from cancer before his death.

As for Messi, the FIFA Men’s Best Player 2022 awardee led his country to a resounding victory over France at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina captain became the only player to score a goal in every stage of the tournament, and lost out on the Golden Boot by a whisker to PSG teammate and France superstar Kylian Mbappe. The 35-year-old forward not only ended his country’s 36-year-long wait for the world champions title, he also took home the Golden Ball and the Player of the Tournament titles. Messi also achieved the record of winning the Golden Ball twice in his career (2014 and 2022).

