Today, 31 August, marks the completion of 18 years since Rooney joined United. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at Rooney’s top goals for the Red Devils.

Wayne Rooney, the only player to reach 250 goals for Manchester United, is a true legend of the game. In January 2017, he beat Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing scoring record for the club. Of course, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Rooney made his Old Trafford debut in September 2004 when still a talented teenager, scoring a fantastic hat-trick on his first appearance in a Champions League match against Fenerbahce.

Rooney’s selection as club captain, bestowed upon him on the eve of the 2014–15 season, cemented his place among Old Trafford’s legends. The striker won the FA Cup in May 2016 at Wembley Stadium following a thrilling extra-time victory over Crystal Palace at the conclusion of his second season leading the team.

The England great made his professional debut at hometown club Everton when 16. He spent two years as an Everton player before moving to Manchester United in 2004.

Fenerbahce in 2004

Rooney had an extraordinarily successful debut at Old Trafford, scoring a first-game hat-trick to launch himself into the football stratosphere. Following two excellent first-half strikes, he delivered a magnificent free kick seven minutes after the interval.



Newcastle United in 2005

With an outstanding second-half volley, Rooney ignited a comeback after falling behind to a Darren Ambrose goal. The forward beat Shay Given with the finest of strikes after Peter Ramage’s headed clearance.



Arsenal in 2006

A strike that perfectly encapsulated Rooney’s touch, composure, and skill. He intercepted a beautiful left-wing cross from Mikael Silvestre and then displayed his cutting edge to rifle home beautifully.



Manchester City in 2011

This must be considered one of the best goals to brighten the Manchester derby. In response to Nani’s floating cross in the 77th minute of the game, Rooney leapt to score an incredible overhead kick past Joe Hart.



West Ham in 2014

Rooney outmuscled James Tomkins to spin and send a half-volley over Adrian, scoring an incredible long-ranger. It was comparable in audacity to Beckham’s wonder goal at Wimbledon in 1996.

