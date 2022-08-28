On this day in 2011: Arsenal endured 8-2 humiliation against Manchester United at Old Trafford
Arsene Wenger fielded a team that was depleted by absences and suspensions, but even this was little justification for the way that Manchester United completely dominated them in all parts of the pitch.
The terrible summer of 2011 for Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal reached an all-time low when they were thrashed 8-2 by a ruthless Manchester United at Old Trafford on 28 August. It was Arsenal’s most humiliating defeat to the Red Devils and their first league game with as many as eight goals conceded since 1896.
Wenger fielded a team that was depleted by absences and suspensions, but even this was little justification for the way that United completely dominated them in all parts of the pitch.
Wayne Rooney scored his sixth hat-trick for Manchester United. Ashley Young netted two sensational long-range bullets, while Danny Welbeck, who limped away with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, got one to his name. Apart from their notable contribution to the midfield link-up, Nani and Ji-Sung Park also registered their names on the score sheet.
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson kicked off with the same team against Arsenal that had defeated Tottenham Hotspur six days prior. Francis Coquelin, a rookie player for Arsenal, stepped in to play the role of a defensive midfielder when none of the first-team squad members was available. As a result, the Arsenal side appeared extremely youthful and inexperienced.
The Gunners needed to keep the game as tight as they could if they were to have any chance. However, it became apparent right away that they had no intention of acting in that way.
The first-penalty blunder by Robin van Persie and Carl Jenkinson’s subsequent red card made the afternoon even more miserable for them. Even though Theo Walcott scored in first-half injury time and Robin van Persie later gave Arsenal supporters some reasons to smile about, the visitors’ afternoon was extremely difficult overall.
After scoring his 150th goal in the United shirt and adding two more after the interval to complete his hat-trick, Rooney walked off with the match ball. The Old Trafford stands started chants mocking Wenger that he could be sacked the next morning.
