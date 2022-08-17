On This Day, David Beckham let fly from near the half line mark to catch the Wimbledon goalkeeper off-guard with a stupendous strike.

On this very day 26 years ago, David Beckham shot his way to superstardom. The English footballer made headlines with an unbelievable goal from the halfway line mark on 17 August, 1996. The spectacular goal came during Manchester United’s Premier League season opener against Wimbledon FC.

David Beckham, who was just 21 then, etched his name into everyone's memory with that goal. The midfielder was not yet a star in the world of football, but after this encounter, his career took a dramatic turn.

In the game against Wimbledon, Manchester United were leading 2-0, when David Beckham received the ball inside his own half and sped away with it to the halfway line. Just as he reached the mark, he saw that Neil Sullivan, the Wimbledon keeper, was standing off his line. Taking the opportunity, Beckham kicked the ball towards the goalpost. While Sullivan tried his best to stop the ball, he could not cover the distance. Beckham’s kick sent the ball straight over his head into the net.

Watch the brilliant goal by David Beckham here:

Manchester United beat Wimbledon 3-0 with Beckham emerging the star of the game. Sir Alex Ferguson, the then-manager for the Red Devils, stated that Beckham had attempted a similar goal earlier in the game and added that he was thinking of taking him off if he tried that again.

Two weeks after, Beckham got his maiden call-up for the England national team. Manchester United won the league that season. In his time for Manchester United, the midfielder made 265 appearances and scored 62 goals while providing 80 assists.

After a glittering career, he moved to Real Madrid in 2003. In 2013, he became the first English player to win league trophies in four countries, with wins for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

