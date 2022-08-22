'No hunger, lacking basic qualities': Wayne Rooney slams Manchester United following poor start to season

Rooney also lauded Erik ten Hag for calling out players for not having hunger and for giving more effort in training.

It has been a terrible start to their Premier League campaign for Manchester United as they have lost their first two games of this season so far. The side looked in all sorts of trouble when they conceded four goals against Brentford.

This performance did not go down too well with former United star Wayne Rooney, who wrote a scathing column ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool. Rooney said that he had never seen a United team looking so devoid of ideas and lacking in basics.

"If you don’t run, if you don’t put in the effort, you can lose to any team. I have never seen Manchester United so lacking in those basic qualities. Their hammering by Brentford was hard to watch," Rooney wrote in his column on The Sunday Times.

Rooney also lauded Erik ten Hag for calling out players for not having hunger and for giving more effort in training.

"Erik ten Hag was right to call players out and speak about hunger, and it was fair enough for him to get them in for extra training, where he asked them to run the same distance that Brentford outran them by," he further added.

After the match, ten Hag lashed out at the team for not showing spirit and for not having the correct attitude since the start against Brentford.

Rooney added that he did not find any emotion, any character or heart in the team. He asked the players to take up more responsibility as individuals. He said that he would not play Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford in the side.

"But I wouldn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn’t play Marcus Rashford. If I was in Ten Hag’s position my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch, and United’s failure to recruit a No 9 means they relied on Ronaldo against Brentford, even though he hadn’t trained a lot with the team. He looked like he needs time to get match fit," the player said.

