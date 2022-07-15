Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy rape trial delayed until 10 August
Mendy, 27, had been due to face trial on July 25 charged with eight counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape against seven women
Chester: The trial of Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy has been delayed by two weeks, a court official told AFP on Friday.
Mendy, 27, had been due to face trial on July 25 charged with eight counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape against seven women.
But the trial will now start on August 10, an official at Chester Crown Court in northwest England said.
Mendy, who has been suspended by City since he was charged by police, denies all the allegations.
His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, has also pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
