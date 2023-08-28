Olga Carmona’s first-half strike saw Spain beat England 1-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August in Sydney. Celebrations of that achievement, Spain’s maiden Women’s World Cup win, have been overshadowed by the actions of Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales right from the moment the final whistle was blown.

Here’s a timeline of what has been a damaging week for Spanish football:

Sunday (20 August): Spain win World Cup and Rubiales kisses Hermoso

Spain win the FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating England 1-0 at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The win comes in the backdrop of a dispute between the RFEF and members of the team. Last September, 15 players from the women’s team write to RFEF asking themselves to be made ineligible for selection until structural changes were made. Only three of the 15 — Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati (the Golden Ball winner) and Mariona Caldentey — returned for the World Cup.

As the final whistle blows, Rubiales grabs his crotch in wild celebrations despite being in the VIP area and seated alongside the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.

During the presentation ceremony, Rubiales would hug and embrace each Spain player as they collect their medals. But the controversial moment revolves around striker Jenni Hermoso who was visibly kissed by Rubiales.

In the dressing room during an Instagram live video, she would say: “Yeah (it happened), but I didn’t like it.”

This quickly became a news story in Spain. Rubiales would publicly dismiss criticism of his actions.

“We do not pay any attention to idiots and stupid people,” he says on Spanish radio station Cope. “It was a peck between two friends celebrating something. (The criticism) is really all just nonsense, (from) dickheads and dumbasses. These are just losers who did not know how to see the positive side.

“Viva España. We have the best players in the world and that is what we should be talking about. With one friend I celebrate with a kiss, with another giving her a hug, and whatever else.”

Monday (21 August): RFEF releases a statement in retaliation

Spain’s equalities minister Irene Montero and sports minister Miquel Iceta both voice their criticism of Rubiales.

“It seems unacceptable to me,” Iceta told broadcaster RNE. “We’re in a moment of equality, of rights and respect for women. We all have to be particularly careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it’s unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her.”

RFEF releases a statement to the news agency EFE, which quotes Hermoso, “It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup. The ‘presi’ (Rubiales) and I have a great relationship… It was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Spanish media reports, however, claim Hermoso did not provide any such comment.

Monday (21 August): Rubiales apologises…kind of

In a video message, Rubiales apologised to any “people who felt hurt” and said it was “normal, natural and not at all with any bad faith”.

“It seems as if it has caused a stir,” Rubiales said.

“Of course, if there are people who felt hurt by this, I need to apologise — there’s no alternative. And also learn from this and understand that a president of such an important institution as the federation has to — above all in ceremonies and in these types of questions — be more careful.”

Tuesday (22 August): Spanish PM says apology not enough

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Rubiales’ apology video “wasn’t sufficient.”

“It shows that in our country there’s a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women,” Sanchez told reporters. “What we saw was an unacceptable gesture.

“I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn’t sufficient, I’d say it wasn’t adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps … The RFEF isn’t a part of the Spanish government.

“The president is chosen or removed by [the federation’s] members. Mr Rubiales must take further steps to clarify a behaviour which is clearly unacceptable. His apology must be more clear and more convincing.”

Wednesday (23 August): Appeal for Rubiales to be punished

FIFPro (the global footballers’ union) releases a statement calling for immediate action to be taken against Rubiales. The statement said, “it is deeply lamentable that such a special moment … should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility.”

FUTPRO (Spanish women’s players’ union) expresses its “firm and categorical condemnation in the face of behaviours that threaten the dignity of women.”

“FUTPRO rejects any attitude or behaviour that damages footballers’ rights and from the union we are working so that acts like the ones we have seen never go unpunished, are sanctioned and the appropriate measures are taken that protect footballers from acts that we believe are unacceptable,” its statement read.

RFEF calls for an emergency meeting for Friday.

Thursday (24 August): FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings

Amid rising condemnation, FIFA, the global body for football, opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales.

FIFA’s disciplinary code notes that measures may be taken against those who are found “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” or “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language”.

Spanish media report Rubiales is set to resign at the RFEF emergency meeting.

Friday (25 August): Rubiales refuses to resign

Rubiales, head of Spanish football, chairs an RFEF assembly meeting and refuses to step down. During the speech he declares, “I am not going to resign” five times. Rubiales claims there’s a witch hunt to bring him down, and “a social assassination” was being attempted against him.

“I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign, I’m NOT going to resign, I’m NOT going to resign, I’m not going to resign,” Rubiales declares.

“We’re in a country where the law rules, where there has to be a motive to take you out of some place. And I say, what is it I’ve done? A consensual peck is enough to get me out of here?”

This RFEF meeting is attended by regional federation officials, coaches, referees and players from lower divisions. Once he’s done, a large majority of the assembled, including the men’s and women’s senior national team coaches Luis de la Fuente and Jorge Vilda, stand up and give Rubiales an ovation.

Rubiales then notifies Vilda that the RFEF will give him a contract extension as Spain women’s football team coach and better his pay.

Friday (25 August): World Cup winners refuse call-ups

FUTPRO releases a letter signed by 81 players, including the entire 2023 World Cup-winning squad, stating they will refuse to play for Spain until the RFEF leadership changes. The statement also says Rubiales’ actions were “violating the dignity of women.”

The letter includes a statement from Hermoso clarifying she had not consented to the kiss or lifted Rubiales in the air before it.

The statement said: “In view of the statements made by the RFEF president, Jennifer Hermoso wants to categorically deny that she consented to the kiss that Luis Rubiales gave her after the World Cup final: ‘I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and of course, in no case did I seek to lift up the president [Rubiales said she did]. I will not tolerate that my word is doubted, much less words that I have not said invented.’

“It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football. After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call-up from the national team if the current leadership continues.”

Friday (25 August): Jenni Hermoso speaks

Shortly after the joint statement by the player’s union, Hermoso releases one independently. In it, she repeats that the striker didn’t consent to the kiss, categorically denies Rubiales’ version of events and claims RFEF put pressure on her and her family.

“While it is true that I do not want to interfere with the multiple ongoing legal processes, I feel obliged to report that Mr. Luis Rubiales’ words explaining the unfortunate incident are categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated,” Hermoso said.

“I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident.”

Friday (25 August): RFEF threatens Hermoso with legal action

Responding to the FUTPRO statement, RFEF threatens to sue Hermoso for her comments about Rubiales and alleged defamatory claims.

The statement also included four photos of Hermoso and Rubiales embracing which it claims shows “that the facts exposed by Mr. President are absolutely true and that he is not lying”, while adding an analyses of body language of both individuals.

The RFEF statement read: “The evidence is conclusive. Mr. President has not lied.

“The RFEF and Mr. President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

“The RFEF and the president, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the FUTPRO union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”

Friday (25 August): Spanish government starts probe

The Spanish government starts legal proceedings seeking to suspend Rubiales for his actions.

“The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr Rubiales from his functions,” Victor Francos, secretary of sport and head of the state-run National Sports Council said.

“There has to be a change. The government wants to warn, to be very clear and say that there are things that can’t happen again.”

Under the structure, a court has to find Rubiales in violation of the professional sports code before the sports council can act. The court will meet to consider the government’s case for alleged abuse of power by Rubiales and for committing acts that tarnish the dignity and decorum of a sporting event.

Saturday (26 August): FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales

A day after choosing to stay on, FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales from football-related activities for 90 days. Pedro Rocha, believed to be a Rubiales confidant, is installed as the interim chief.

Rubiales and RFEF are also ordered not to contact Hermoso during this period.

It said in a statement on Saturday: “The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level. This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“Likewise, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, has issued two additional directives (article 7 FDC) by which he orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment.

“Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment.”

Saturday (26 August): RFEF responds to suspension

RFEF release a three-paragraph statement acknowledging the suspension and confirmed Rubiales will defend himself. This statement was publicised and released on social media.

RFEF then issued another statement – a 399-word detailed account which has since been deleted. It was not shared on social media channels. The statement went hard at the accusations saying Hermoso has lied, claiming there were “serious contradictions” in her account of events and that she had been “abducted” by FUTPRO.

That second statement read: “The serious contradictions in the initial account of what happened — which are revealed in the integrity report — and the serious accusations made by Ms. Hermoso since she was abducted by the FUTPRO union lead us to ask ourselves whose interests (are served by) the surprising change in the initial version and qualification of the facts.

“The facts are what they are; and, no matter how many statements are made to distort reality, it is impossible to change what happened. The peak was spoiled. The consent is given at the moment with the conditions of the moment. Later you can think that you have made a mistake, but you cannot change reality.”

Saturday (26 August): Women’s coaches resign

11 of the Spain women’s national team coaching staff tender their resignation in a collective statement. The reason they said for their decision was “unacceptable attitudes and actions of the RFEF chief.”

Women’s team head coach Jorge Vilda was not part of the group to resign.

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, physio Blanca Romero Moraleda, goalkeeping coach Carlos Sanchez and six youth-team coaches all step down from their roles.

The coaching staff made clear they were unhappy that their presence at the RFEF meeting was made to look like their views were aligned with Rubiales’.

“After the meeting of the RFEF of August 25, in which the RFEF president did not resign, and in which he offered a version of events which did not in any way reflect the feelings of this player, who has stated openly that she felt the ‘victim of an aggression’, these members of the technical team support the player Jennifer Hermoso by fully accepting her version.”

Vilda (and de la Fuente) has since criticised Rubiales for “improper behaviour” but has not stepped down.

“I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognised,” said Vilda in a statement.

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.

“I condemn without doubt any macho attitude, [which should be] far from an advanced and developed society.

“A clearly undesirable climate has been generated, far from what should have been a great celebration of Spanish sport and women’s sport.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to promoting a sport that is a model of equality and respect in our society.”

Sunday (27 August): RFEF activates ‘sexual violence protocol’

RFEF opened an internal investigation after its sexual violence protocol was activated.

Maria Dolores Martinez Madrona, the protocol’s protection delegate, said the matter is being investigated.

“Our protocol is currently activated and in the midst of investigating the events, thus we demand the utmost respect for the right to privacy and dignity of all individuals involved,” she said in a letter published by the federation (RFEF).

“As the protection delegate for sexual violence, my duty is to adhere to the protocol and safeguard the privacy of those affected by this incident and of the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee.”

The protocol is activated once a complaint is submitted for sexual abuse. The investigation findings are submitted to the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee.

RFEF also asked the regional federations to convene for an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting on Monday (28 August).