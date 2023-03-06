Liverpool: Liverpool brought Manchester United’s marauding run across competitions crashing down with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday. The loss dented the euphoria created by League Cup triumph last weekend.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all bagged brace each and Roberto Firmino scored the other, with six of the seven goals coming in an explosive second-half performance by Liverpool.

It also delivered a major blow to Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of four trophies in debut season, with a league title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely.

Liverpool, meanwhile, took advantage of losses for top-four rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham to strengthen their own bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Here are the records established in Liverpool’s massive win over Manchester United:

# Manchester United suffered their joint-biggest defeat ever with the 7-0 thrashing. They had lost by same margins to Blackburn Rovers in 1926 and Aston Villa in 1930. The last instance of a 7-0 loss came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931 – 92 years ago.

# Liverpool’s previous biggest victory against Manchester United was a 7-1 win in 1895 – 128 years ago. At the time, Manchester United were called Newton Heath

3 – Gakpo, Núñez & Salah are the fourth trio in Premier League history to each score 2+ goals in the same game, and the first since Cole, Yorke & Solskjaer for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in February 1999. Triumvirate. pic.twitter.com/Ek65f7XQll — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2023

# Manchester United have now won at Anfield since 2016. United lost 4-0 in the same fixture last season and were thumped 9-0 on aggregate across the two home-and-away fixtures

# Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 129 goals from 205 appearances. He went past Robbie Fowler with his second on the night. Steven Gerrard (120) and Michael Owen (118) are third and fourth

15 – The last 15 goals scored in Premier League games between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield have all been netted by the home side. Shaqiri

Shaqiri

Van Dijk

Salah

Díaz

Salah

Mané

Salah

Gakpo

Núñez

Gakpo

Salah

Núñez

Salah

Firmino One-way. pic.twitter.com/nt59Lz2lu1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2023

# The result, and the magnitude of it, came out of nowhere. This was Manchester United’s second defeat in 23 games in all competitions.

