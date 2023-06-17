Lionel Messi is gearing up for the next phase of his football career, with the Argentine superstar set to leave Europe for American shores the following month.

Messi, who led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process, is set to join Inter Miami CF in the United States’ Major League Soccer (MLS) after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires on 30 June.

The 35-year-old expressed his happiness on the direction his career was taking and his desire to take on the new challenge head on.

“I’m well. Initially, we had a different idea. We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change,” Messi told Argentina’s TV Publica, hinting at his initial plan of returning to Barcelona.

Messi was widely expected to rejoin the Catalan giants, the club he had represented for 17 seasons since his debut in 2004 and with whom he won a club record 34 trophies including 10 LaLiga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

The talismanic forward was also linked to a possible move to Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal, who were ready to pay him more than a billion US dollars. With Messi turning down the massive payday, the Saudi club are now reportedly targeting Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Messi added that his family was also content with his choice of moving out of Europe for the first time in his professional career.

“(It) was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We’re happy,” added Messi, who spent two seasons with PSG after his departure from Barcelona.

