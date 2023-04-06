Lionel Messi receives extraordinary offer from Al Hilal reportedly twice the amount paid to Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal club has offered Messi, who is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, €400 million per season to join the Saudi state-run club.
Speculations regarding Lionel Messi’s future may finally be coming to an end as the ace Argentine footballer reportedly has been made an offer like never before.
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal club has offered Messi €400 million per season to join the Saudi state-run club, Marca reported.
The offer is double the amount Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo is being paid by Al Hilal’s rival Al Nassr – €200 million.
However, Messi hasn’t yet decided which way to go after his stint with the French club Paris Saint-Germain gets over.
Reportedly, Messi wants to stay in Europe, which makes it highly unlikely for Al Hilal to land him.
What club in Europe he’ll play with is still a mystery with Barcelona and PSG both wanting to get the football legend back.
Barcelona, so far, hasn’t made any offer to him and PSG, which has made an offer hasn’t heard back from him.
🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.
◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.
◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.
◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023
Messi had joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal at the start of the 2021-22 season after spending 17 years with Barcelona with an option for an extra year if both parties agreed.
Relations between Messi and the Qatari-backed club have gradually deteriorated to the point that the Argentine superstar, whose dream of winning the World Cup was realised in Qatar in December, was jeered by PSG fans following a Ligue 1 home defeat against Lyon on Sunday.
