Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami, ditch blockbuster Al Hilal offer: Report
Lionel Messi is reported to be headed to MLS club Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham, after ending his contract with PSG.
Lionel Messi will join American club side Inter Miami after his exit from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, reports have said. The Argentina also had a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.
The Miami deal, as per a BBC report, said it includes collaboration with brands like Adidas and Apple.
Messi, 35, is set to play outside Europe for the first time as a professional player.
Related Articles
After no satisfactory offers came from a European club, Messi had suitors in David Beckham-owned Inter Miami and Al Hilal. Executives from Al Hilal had flown down to Paris to meet Messi’s father and agent Jorge to discuss a potential move worth €400 million.
Saudi Arabia was believed to be a likely destination with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo already taking up lucrative offers in Asia.
Barcelona were also believed to be interested in bringing Messi back to the club but Financial Fair Play limitations made it improbable. The club are also spending big on a reconstruction of their Camp Nou stadium.
At PSG, Messi won Ligue 1 in both his seasons at the club but crashed out in the Champions League last 16. He scored 32 goals in 75 games for the Parisians – and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.
Messi’s two-year contract ended this summer and both parties agreed to part ways with the forward suspended for two weeks in May after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
The Argentine, who has won the award for the world’s best player seven times, is expected to add to it after leading the Argentina national team to World Cup glory last year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Luton Town complete fairytale rise to Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties
Luton completed a fairytale journey to the Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.
PSG in need of reset in future without Lionel Messi
PSG's 11th domestic league triumph -– their ninth in the last 11 years -- was secured despite Christophe Galtier's team losing six games in 2023.
Virat Kohli makes history on Instagram; becomes first Indian to reach 250 Million followers
Virat Kohli has clinched another milestone as he became the first and only Indian to cross 250 Million followers on Instagram.