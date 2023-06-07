Lionel Messi will join American club side Inter Miami after his exit from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, reports have said. The Argentina also had a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The Miami deal, as per a BBC report, said it includes collaboration with brands like Adidas and Apple.

Messi, 35, is set to play outside Europe for the first time as a professional player.

After no satisfactory offers came from a European club, Messi had suitors in David Beckham-owned Inter Miami and Al Hilal. Executives from Al Hilal had flown down to Paris to meet Messi’s father and agent Jorge to discuss a potential move worth €400 million.

Saudi Arabia was believed to be a likely destination with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo already taking up lucrative offers in Asia.

Barcelona were also believed to be interested in bringing Messi back to the club but Financial Fair Play limitations made it improbable. The club are also spending big on a reconstruction of their Camp Nou stadium.

At PSG, Messi won Ligue 1 in both his seasons at the club but crashed out in the Champions League last 16. He scored 32 goals in 75 games for the Parisians – and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

Messi’s two-year contract ended this summer and both parties agreed to part ways with the forward suspended for two weeks in May after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine, who has won the award for the world’s best player seven times, is expected to add to it after leading the Argentina national team to World Cup glory last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.