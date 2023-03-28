Lionel Messi’s future with Paris Saint Germain is under speculation as the Argentina legend’s contract has not been renewed yet. Amid rumours of his leaving the Paris-based team this summer, reports suggest that the PSG forward could join Major League Soccer (MLS) on a free transfer. According to a report in Spanish outlet Sport, all 29 MLS teams are in talks regarding a special structure to make all of them contribute money to bring the World Cup winner to the United States.

“MLS chiefs believe that if Messi was to join, it would boost the profile of the game before the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico,” the Spanish outlet Sport stated. The report also claimed that the left-footed magician would be able to choose which MLS side he wants to play for. His presence could also lead to a boost in the league’s television rights.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. In his 66 appearances for the French club, Messi has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists. His two-year contract expires later this year, meaning he could be on the move soon. While the Paris-based franchise is keen to retain Lionel Messi, negotiations have not resulted in a contract so far.

The report about Messi’s move to the MLS comes amid some rumours regarding his return to his former club Barcelona. However, the Blaugranes’ financial troubles could impede any chance of Messi’s comeback in the iconic blue and red jersey.

Inter Milan and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are also interested in getting the 35-year-old football legend on board. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has already moved to Saudi club Al-Nassr. However, reports suggest Messi would prefer to stay in Europe even if he moves out of PSG.

Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal in the friendly against Panama recently. The Argentina forward has been on cloud nine since his team won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently gearing up for a friendly against Curacao.