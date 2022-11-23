The Messi story. It fascinates, captivates, and intrigues.

Award-winning Spanish football writer, journalist, presenter and author Guillem Balague has been following the maestro’s life with grave intent. For years. Exploring beyond the glory, accolades, titles, and acclaim, he digs deeper into “the boy from Rosario who overcame all odds.”

Balague recently updated the 2013 biography Messi, the first and only authorised account of the life of the Argentinian great.

The book now has introspective updates from his life after FC Barcelona. A riveting read; it explores the beauty of his game, his life, and goes back to that little boy whose left foot was as if magnetically attached to the football as he scurried forward with pacey runs to hit the back of the net.

The updated details include Lionel Messi’s time in Paris Saint-Germain FC, his life and the family’s sudden move to France, and how this older, more mellow Messi has evolved, and matured.

Full of insight, with unprecedented access to Messi’s inner circle, conversations with coaches, players, teachers and his family, and the four years of his time with Pep Guardiola, analysed by Pep himself, exclusively, the book is a compelling account of the enigmatic footballing genius.

“In the English version, we decided to accumulate the stories instead of what we have done in Spanish – to get the essence of the story – still 400 pages! It is the most complete version of the book, and of course, it goes through the period after the disappointment of the Russian World Cup. In fact, he didn’t want to go back to the national side, was convinced to return with a new manager. We tell the story of Rico, how completely wrong he was for Barcelona. How Leo wanted to leave but was not allowed to, and when did not want to leave, he was pushed out,” says Guillem Balague from Doha, where he is currently covering the FIFA World Cup for BBC, CBS, etc.

Behind all the attention, is a player who is most happy around his family. It analyses how the 13-year-old left Rosario to make Barcelona his home for 20 years in a protected environment, and restart his life again since 2021 in Paris.

“He took a while to adapt to Paris. We forget that players are humans, and he had his own adaptation woes. Leo is very happy now, more settled than he has been in a while. He is starting to feel that Paris is home,” reveals the Spanish author who believes that it wouldn’t be surprising if PSG offers him a contract to stay on. “At this point, they are the favourites to keep him.”

The image of Lionel (Leo) Messi sends crowds into hysteria. Yet all the while, he struggles, as ordinary life is elusive, and the weight of expectation is tumultuous.

“Many feel they know the story of his recent years. In the book, they are going to discover details they haven’t heard before.”

For Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, being a father has also taught him. “He felt bad when he told his sons they had to move to Paris as he had promised them six months earlier that they would stay in Barcelona. Tears followed,” adds Guillem.

The rhetoric and speculation of life under the limelight can unsettle anyone, but Messi is today, “more worried about his kids, and how they will take it than himself. They are happier. That is the important thing.”

Toe to toe on the sublime journey of this superbly talented seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi is, “the journey of a kid that succeeded against all odds to become among the greatest player of all time. Yes, it’s possible to replicate. However, Leo has made it look easy even though it is impossible. It is so difficult to reach such heights, for so long. The story behind all this, that’s what the book is about,” he adds.

A no that turned to yes

Messi who is also nicknamed La Pulga is quiet as a person, contemplative, and very private. Guillem had to convince the family, “It started with a NO. I approached the family after my Pep Guardiola biography, and they refused. They said, we don’t want to help anyone write a book as they are full of lies, and don’t respect the real story. I asked them to give me a chance. They said, okay. Then I dedicated innumerable hours, nights, and many struggles. They were happy about the job I did. They basically said, ‘okay you can call it authorised if you want to.’ That was entirely their decision. I am more than happy,” smiles the author who has written Barça: The Illustrated History of FC Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo: The Biography, Mauricio Pochettino: Brave New World – Inside Pochettino’s Spurs‘, and his latest book Maradona: The Boy. The Rebel. The God.

Guillem has also presented the last eight commercial events of Messi, a collaboration that started in 2013. Seeing Messi evolve, he feels, “He has become comfortable around new people, cameras, and the audience. That is not his natural character, though. Yet, today, he has an intuitive sense of how to be. What fascinated me was behind the scenes, he is more relaxed, especially with children, he comes alive. He needs to feel comfortable around his circle of people – and I am a part of that, and I am proud of it.”

Parlez vous Francais?

Messi has slowly come out of his shell and has embraced his new life at PSG. “He is working on his house, moulding it. He has a gym with a little area to play football. Nothing to beat his home near Barcelona, though. Everybody feels at home, the children are going to school, learning English and French,” he adds, and even Messi is trying his hand at the languages.

Taking refuge from prying and often times unkind stories, in the book, Balague touches on Leo’s strong and enduring relationship with his wife Antonela, “It is quite clear to see that they are soulmates. She is very resolute, and Messi hangs on to her as she knows exactly what is needed. Socially gregarious, much more than Leo, she protects him. A wonderful mother, dedicated to the kids, they now can be ordinary folk, pick up kids, etc. Leo adores his home time. His life is simple, he spends time on the training ground, pitch, or at home.”

Trying to pry him out of his comfort zone, Balague, touches on how Antonela pushes her husband to go out and see the world. “Opening the doors to the world, she shows him that the world is his oyster.”

The lives of others inspire

The beautiful game and his many books have given Balague a deep insight into the lives of sportspersons. This was crucial in Messi too, “I try to understand his situation, get into the mind of Leo, speak to family, visited Rosario, spoke to those close to him. There is psychology, context, sociology, and the history of Argentina – they all make up Messi,” he adds, “It was a perfect storm, how his story unfolds.”

Having a muse in elite footballers, has given Balague a ring side seat to understand their mentality, and how they work. “I’m not going to be humble – I got to write eight books. It made me realise; it all has to do with what these stars do. The feeling that it is never enough, and that one day you are going to be found out, and that you must keep on working so that you don’t get found out. That fear of being overtaken pushes you.”

Spurring ahead with Pochettino

While interviewing Argentinian football manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was most recently head coach at PSG, Guillem would spend an hour every Monday on the book. It was Guillem asking, and Pochettino answering, “One day, he noticed I was down. He is very intuitive, and asked, what’s wrong? When I said, nothing, he insisted, ‘no something is up.’”

That opened a vault of emotion, which saw the author ramble away. Later, the author was mortified at wasting so much time. The realisation then dawned, this is typical Pochettino is with his players too, “He has got the keys to everybody’s heart. Next, I will write more for him, as when I opened up, I felt heard and the players are the same. There is a lot to learn from him. “

Argentina lost the first match of the group stage, shocking the world, and expectations have soared. Guillem puts it into perspective, for Leo, “does not put his entire being, hope and legacy to a World Cup, it’s not a matter of life and death. He and the team will do their best. He even says, ‘logically, it should be the last one.’ I’m not sure it will be, we’ll see.”

The World Cup, and further

The murky shadow of politics, corruption and human rights issues looms large at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The author agrees, “We should not forget that this is a place that does not respect women, gays and lesbians, LGBTQ+ community. Migrant workers have been abused. I feel that football will push for reform, it is already happening. In perspective, we all are here (at the World Cup), through corrupt means by an organisation that at the time chose this as they were corrupt. Now, things can be done – if you are positive and you push for reform.”

A consummate journalist, writer and football encyclopedia, Guillem’s schedule is hectic. His latest book Maradona: The Boy. The Rebel. The God. was published in 2021 and was a bestseller in Argentina. Time is of the essence, and a tad taxing too – on his birthday, he had a Tottenham Hotspur game till 1 am at Marseille, a flight at 6 am to Munich to interview German footballer Joshua Kimmich at 9 am. Then it was Milan for some interviews. Grateful, inspired, Balague, “absolutely loves it.”

From his first article on piracy in music, to books on Messi, Ronaldo, Pochettino, etc, “The opportunities, the doors that opened, to write my first book, and people actually want to listen to what I have to say or read, as I am not sure I will listen to it myself (he laughs), is very humbling.”

The author is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.

