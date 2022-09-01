Leicester sign Belgian defender Wout Faes as Wesley Fofana replacement
Leicester moved quickly to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana by signing Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on Thursday, their first major acquisition of the summer just hours before the transfer window closes
London: Leicester moved quickly to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana by signing Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on Thursday, their first major acquisition of the summer just hours before the transfer window closes.
The 24-year-old Belgian international signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, although it will be significantly less than the reported £70 million ($81 million) Chelsea paid for Fofana on Wednesday.
Faes joins fellow former Anderlecht youth academy product Youri Tielemans at the club.
“It’s an amazing feeling (to be here); it’s not sunk in yet,” Faes told LCFC TV.
“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here.
“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.
“All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better.
“I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”
Faes has been at Reims since signing from Belgian side Oostende in January 2020. He made 75 appearances for the French outfit in all competitions, scoring five goals.
He was voted the club’s player of the season at the end of the last campaign.
He made his international debut in Belgium’s 6-1 Nations League victory over Poland in June, appearing alongside Tielemans and another Leicester team-mate Timothy Castagne.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
European football matchday: Manchester United, Liverpool meet in heavyweight EPL game
Manchester United host Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English football. Except, for this particular fixture, there's a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League.
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before 2022 FIFA World Cup
The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labour practices ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Premier League: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel given one-game ban for spat with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
The Football Association has handed Thomas Tuchel a one-match suspension and fined £35,000 after the Chelsea manager was sent off following his furious clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte