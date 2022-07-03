Sports

LaLiga: Adama Traore, Luuk de Jong to leave Barcelona as loan deals end

Traore returns to Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club that had loaned him out to Barca, while de Jong, who had been loaned to the Catalan giants by Sevilla, is headed to PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona: Adama Traoré and Luuk de Jong are leaving Barcelona after finishing their loan deals, the club said on Saturday.

Traoré returns to Wolverhampton five months after he left the English club to join Barcelona, the hometown club he played for when he was a youngster. He failed to score in 21 appearances for Barcelona and never established himself as a regular starter for Xavi Hernández.

Barcelona opted not to exercise the clause to make his move permanent for a reported €30 million ($31 million).

De Jong played for Barcelona since joining from Sevilla at the start of last season. The Dutch striker scored seven goals as a little used backup.

Sevilla said on Saturday it agreed to transfer De Jong back to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, where he played before moving to Sevilla in 2019.

Barcelona has been struggling to sign players due to its high payroll and large debts. This week, it sold 10 per cent of its Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years for more than €200 million. It is linked to interest in luring striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

