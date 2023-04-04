Kerala Blasters and coach Ivan Vukomanovic have expressed regret for walking off the pitch and forfeiting the ISL Eliminator match against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava stadium on 3 March. The statement of regret, from both parties, came after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sanctioned them over the incident.

In the Eliminator, Balsters staged a walk-off after Bengaluru scored the opening goal of the match in the extra time through a Sunil Chhetri quick free-kick. Vukomanovic and Blasters deemed the decision of referee Crystal John to allow Chhetri to take the quick free-kick as illegal.

AIFF on 31 March imposed a Rs 4 crore fine on the club and also directed it to issue a public apology, failing which the fine will increase to Rs 6 crore.

Blasters coach Vukomanovic was penalised “with a 10-match ban/suspension from AIFF held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code).”

Vukomanovic was also asked to issue a public apology, failing which the fine would have increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The Blasters then issued a statement of regret on Twitter late Sunday night. In their statement, they said, “We would like to express our sincerest regrets for the events that took place during our knockout match vs Bengaluru FC on March 3rd, 2023. We recognise that our decision to walk off the pitch prematurely was unfortunate and taken in the heat of the moment. We would like to reiterate our respect for the larger football fraternity and assure everyone that we will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.”

Vukomanovic also released a statement on his Twitter account.

