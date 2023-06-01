Jose Mourinho threw his future as Roma manager into further doubt on Wednesday, saying he was “too tired” after the bitter pain of losing his first major European final to Sevilla.

The Spanish team triumphed 4-1 on penalties after the game in Budapest finished 1-1, with Paulo Dybala’s opener cancelled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

Read More: Europa League: Sevilla crush Roma and Jose Mourniho’s dreams with seventh title victory

Such a defeat is a new experience for Mourinho, 60, who had won all five of his previous major European finals, including last year’s inaugural UEFA Conference League final with the Italian side.

And Mourinho was clearly not happy after the loss as he was seen tossing up his runners-up medal to a fan in the crowd.

Mourinho gave his medal to a fan pic.twitter.com/bs7lcbpTjL — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 31, 2023

Mourinho has done the same in the past also, giving way his medals to the crowd, but his facial expressions made it clear that this time he did it in anger and pain.

Mourinho throwing his winners medal and blazer into the crowd after winning a league title 😭 pic.twitter.com/FXU5I742CN — J (@MourinhoPics) March 7, 2022

“I’m too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesman of the club, to fight every time,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Mourinho told reporters that questions over his future were “not important at the moment”, adding he was looking forward to going on holiday at the end of the season.

Also Read: Serie A: Under-fire Juventus escape additional points deduction, agree to pay fine following plea bargain

Roma are sixth in Serie A with one match remaining.

The Portuguese said he was disappointed with the officiating during the final and felt a number of decisions went against his men.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us,” he said. “We lost a game but not dignity.

“I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two –- but all together, not only the penalty takers.

“Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest.”

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.