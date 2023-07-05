India men’s football team midfielder Jeakson Singh had called for peace in his home state of Manipur, where over a 100 people have died in violence over the past two months. His statement came soon after he sported a meitei flag during the SAFF Championship title celebrations.

Jeakson had draped himself in the seven-coloured flag while receiving the winner’s medal. The flag is known to represent the seven clan dynastries of the meitei ethnicity of ancient Manipur. Some on social media argued that with the gesture, Jeakson was supporting one side in the violence, although he later insisted it was a gesture of awareness with intention of seeking peace.

“It’s my Manipur flag. I just wanted to…what’s happening in Manipur…I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace. It’s been 2 months now and still fighting is going on. I don’t want that kind of thing to happen more and I just want to bring the government’s and other people’s attention to get peace you know. My family is safe but there are lot of families who have suffered and lost their home and all,” he said in the mixed zone after the game.

“Yeah it’s difficult now…even for me it’s difficult to go back home now with the situation…even I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope things get well soon.”

Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians. pic.twitter.com/fuL8TE8dU4 — Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (@JeaksonT) July 4, 2023

In a tweet, Jeakson said his intention was not to hurt anyone. “Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians.”

“I hope that peace returns to my home state of Manipur. Thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting the team tonight!”

India beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in the SAFF Championship final after the two teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again made the decisive penalty save to see India win the competition for a ninth time.

