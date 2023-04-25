IWL: All you need to know about Indian Women's League 2023
16 teams will take part in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023 and the top-tier of women’s football in the country will start on 26 April.
The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023, the top-tier of women’s football in the country, will kick off on 26 April with Misaka United taking on Mata Rukmani Football Club and Sports Odisha playing HOPS Football Club at the same time.
Defending champions Gokulam FC will also be in action on the first day of the league. They will play against East Bengal in the evening game. The league stage will end on 13 May and dates for the knockout stage are still not finalised
Gokulam also won the IWL in 2020, while Sethu FC won the title in 2019. Rising Students’ Club won the trophy in 2018 and Eastern Sporting Union won the inaugural title in 2017. The league was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IWL 2023 will be the sixth edition of the women’s top-tier league and will feature 16 teams.
Before the IWL 2023 gets underway, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming season.
Format
The 16 teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.
Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, Mumbai Knights FC
Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, Odisha FC
What’s new this season?
The top eight teams which reach the knockout stage will be given direct slots in next season’s IWL, which is planned to be played on a home-and-away basis.
The clubs in IWL will have three foreign players with a maximum of two allowed on the field at a time.
Venue
All matches in IWL 2023 will be played at TransStadia and the Shahibaug Police Ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Live streaming
Currently, the AIFF has not got any broadcast partner. The matches will be shown on the Indian Football YouTube channel. All evening matches will be shown live.
Schedule
April 26
Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club: 8.00 AM IST
East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST
Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC: 4.30 PM IST
April 27
Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka: 8:00 AM IST
Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC: 4:30 PM IST
April 28
Churchill Brothers vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST
April 29
HOPS FC vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
East Bengal vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST
April 30
Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST
Odisha vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST
Churchill Brothers vs CRPF: 4.30 PM IST
Sethu vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST
May 2
HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala: 8.00 AM IST
Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST
Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal: 4.30 PM IST
May 3
Celtic Queens vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Union vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers: 4.30 PM IST
Lords vs CPRF: 4.30 PM IST
May 4
East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Kahaani vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST
May 5
Churchill Brothers vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST
CRPF vs Celtic Queens: 4.30 PM IST
Lords vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST
May 6
Misaka United vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani: 8.00 AM IST
HOPS vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST
Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
May 7
Sethu vs CRPF: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST
Odisha vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST
Celtic Queens vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST
May 9
Kahaani vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST
HOPS vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST
Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST
May 10
CRPF vs Eastern Union: 8.00 AM IST
Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST
Kickstart vs Sethu: 4.30 PM IST
Celtic Queens vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
May 12
Misaka United vs Sports Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST
East Bengal vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST
May 13
CRPF vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords: 8.00 AM IST
Sethu vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen: 4.30 PM IST
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manchester City to expand Etihad Stadium to over 60,000 capacity
The new plans will add around 7,000 new seats to Manchester City's stadium as well as a new covered fan zone, club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel.
How Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk is helping soldiers and families
From sponsoring medical treatments for wounded soldiers to finding new homes for orphans, the Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk is doing all it can to help those affected by the war.
Serie A: Sassuolo stun Juventus, Roma in race for second place
Juventus were beaten 1-0 by modest Sassuolo to remain stuck in seventh in Serie A on Sunday when Gregoire Drefel reacted fastest to score from a fluffed clearance.