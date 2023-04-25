The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023, the top-tier of women’s football in the country, will kick off on 26 April with Misaka United taking on Mata Rukmani Football Club and Sports Odisha playing HOPS Football Club at the same time.

Defending champions Gokulam FC will also be in action on the first day of the league. They will play against East Bengal in the evening game. The league stage will end on 13 May and dates for the knockout stage are still not finalised

Gokulam also won the IWL in 2020, while Sethu FC won the title in 2019. Rising Students’ Club won the trophy in 2018 and Eastern Sporting Union won the inaugural title in 2017. The league was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IWL 2023 will be the sixth edition of the women’s top-tier league and will feature 16 teams.

Before the IWL 2023 gets underway, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming season.

Format

The 16 teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, Mumbai Knights FC

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, Odisha FC

What’s new this season?

The top eight teams which reach the knockout stage will be given direct slots in next season’s IWL, which is planned to be played on a home-and-away basis.

The clubs in IWL will have three foreign players with a maximum of two allowed on the field at a time.

Venue

All matches in IWL 2023 will be played at TransStadia and the Shahibaug Police Ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Live streaming

Currently, the AIFF has not got any broadcast partner. The matches will be shown on the Indian Football YouTube channel. All evening matches will be shown live.

Schedule

April 26

Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club: 8.00 AM IST

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST

Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC: 4.30 PM IST

April 27

Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka: 8:00 AM IST

Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC: 4:30 PM IST

April 28

Churchill Brothers vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST

April 29

HOPS FC vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST

April 30

Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST

Odisha vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST

Churchill Brothers vs CRPF: 4.30 PM IST

Sethu vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST

May 2

HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala: 8.00 AM IST

Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST

Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal: 4.30 PM IST

May 3

Celtic Queens vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Union vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers: 4.30 PM IST

Lords vs CPRF: 4.30 PM IST

May 4

East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Kahaani vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST

May 5

Churchill Brothers vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST

CRPF vs Celtic Queens: 4.30 PM IST

Lords vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST

May 6

Misaka United vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani: 8.00 AM IST

HOPS vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST

Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

May 7

Sethu vs CRPF: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST

Odisha vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST

Celtic Queens vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST

May 9

Kahaani vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST

Sports Odisha vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST

HOPS vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST

Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST

May 10

CRPF vs Eastern Union: 8.00 AM IST

Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST

Kickstart vs Sethu: 4.30 PM IST

Celtic Queens vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

May 12

Misaka United vs Sports Odisha: 8.00 AM IST

Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST

East Bengal vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST

May 13

CRPF vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST

Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords: 8.00 AM IST

Sethu vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen: 4.30 PM IST

