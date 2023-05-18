I-League champions Punjab FC have been promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL), the top-division in Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday. Punjab FC becomes the first club to be promoted to ISL from I-League as they secured the Premier 1 License.

Punjab FC earned the promotion to ISL 2023-24 by winning the I-league 2022-23 title but needed to clear the licensing guidelines to play in the league.

The AIFF in its statement confirmed that Punjab FC have secured the Premier 1 License.

“Punjab FC, on the basis of being the Hero I-League champions in the 2022-23 season, have been promoted to the 2023-24 Hero ISL after securing the Premier 1 License,” AIFF said in its statement.

Club Licensing Premier 1 results announced#IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 18, 2023

ISL clubs are required to apply for “ICLS Premier 1” license, which would grant them participation in all AFC Club Competitions (subject to qualification on sporting merit) and the Indian Super League. The I-League clubs are required to apply for “ICLS Premier 2” license, which would grant them participation in AFC Cup (subject to qualification on sporting merit) and the I-League.

Among the current ISL clubs, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC have failed to secure licenses due to multiple “A” Criteria Failures.

However, these clubs are expected to get an exemption.

