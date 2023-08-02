ISL: Punjab FC become latest and 12th club into India's top tier football league
In May, Punjab FC had secured the license needed to play in India's top division. The development was confirmed by the national federation.
Punjab FC were introduced as the latest member into the top tier of Indian football – the Indian Super League. Punjab FC will make their debut ISL appearance with the 2023-24 season and have been rewarded for their title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 I-League.
“We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India.”
“It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab. As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights,” said an ISL statement.
Indian Super League, Here We Come!@IndSuperLeague#PFC #ISL #LetsFootball #PunjabDaJosh pic.twitter.com/wxrqjdffpf
— Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) August 2, 2023
“Punjab FC, on the basis of being the Hero I-League champions in the 2022-23 season, have been promoted to the 2023-24 Hero ISL after securing the Premier 1 License,” AIFF said in its statement.
We are proud to announce our participation in the @IndSuperLeague and compete with the nation’s best!#ISL #PFC #LetsFootball #PunajbDaJosh pic.twitter.com/H3XXZSPT9f
— Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) August 2, 2023
ISL 2023-24 season will be the tenth season of the Indian Super League and second since it was made the de-facto top division in the country, replacing the I-League.
Other teams who will make up the competition next season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United and Odisha FC.
