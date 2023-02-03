The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) today announced the dates of the 2022-23 playoffs and final scheduled to be played in March. The playoffs will start from March 03 with the final being played on March 18, 2023.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing 3rd to 6th will feature in a single-leg play-off to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Format / Dates of ISL playoffs as per the positions in League table:

Knockout 1: 3rd March – 4 (Home team) vs 5 (Away Team)

Knockout 2: 4th March – 3 (Home team) vs 6 (Away )

Semi-final 1 – 1st leg: 7th March – 1 (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 1

Semi-final 2 – 1st leg: 9th March – 2 (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 2

Semi-final 1 – 2nd leg: 12th March – Winner of Knockout 1 (Home team) vs 1

Semi-final 2 – 2nd leg: 13th March – Winner of Knockout 2 (Home team) vs 2

The venue of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season final will be announced soon.

For the first time in the history of ISL, 6 teams have the opportunity to go ahead of the league stage and stake their claim on the Hero ISL trophy. Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the next round with fierce battles underway for the remaining 4 spots.

