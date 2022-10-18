Another week of Indian Super League (ISL) action has whizzed past, and as always, it has provided plenty of talking points. Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC played out an entertaining draw. Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, on the other hand, registered their first victories of the season, with Jamshedpur FC getting outdone by Odisha FC.

Odisha FC, though, lost out to Mumbai City FC over the weekend. The best was saved for the final game of the week, with ATK Mohun Bagan thumping the Kerala Blasters 5-2 at Kochi.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

The Bengaluru FC-Chennaiyin FC rivalry returns to its full glory

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have played out some storied renditions over the years, none more so than the 2017-18 ISL final, where the Marina Machans trumped the Blues 3-2.

In the last couple of years, though, the rivalry did not quite live up to the hype. That both teams stuttered and stumbled from pillar to post, trying to cure themselves of their respective malaises, didn’t help either. But on Friday, these teams produced an encounter that was fitting of the hype. It was not very high on quality, although it had plenty of drama.

Bengaluru FC took an early lead, courtesy of Roy Krishna (who else). The Marina Machans strung together slick passing moves thereafter and roared back into the contest. For much of the second half, it felt as if Chennaiyin FC were calling the shots and Bengaluru FC were clinging on.

And then, just as it felt the game would meander to a relatively drab stalemate, it descended into chaos. The CFC goalkeeper needlessly charged out of his box, tripped Krishna, handled the ball outside his penalty area and was sent off – all in one action. By then, they had also used up their substitution slots, meaning that a defender had to line up in goal for the final few minutes.

Among all that goalkeeping madness, there was a goalkeeping masterclass by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu too. Anirudh Thapa was superb in midfield, and the crowd, starved of action since 2020, made Bengaluru FC feel as far away from home as possible.

So, it was a pity that this match ended in a draw. Such stakes, such drama and such action should culminate in a win for either side, eh? On the flip side, though, it was an encounter neither really deserved to lose.

A part of why BFC-CFC became such a big thing in the ISL was because of how competitive these sides were. Success has been hard to come by since the 2017-18 iteration. That might just change this season.

One step forward, one step back for Odisha FC

Last season, Odisha FC played Jamshedpur FC twice, scoring one goal and conceding nine. So, when they trailed by two goals at the Furnace, they might’ve feared the worst. Had this been the Odisha FC of the previous two campaigns, they might have capitulated. But the reinstation of Josep Gombau and the brewing of an old concoction could lead to new joy in 2022-23.

Against Jamshedpur FC, Diego Mauricio, who turned out for the Juggernauts in 2020-21, scored a terrific brace. Carlos Delgado, who was a mainstay the last time Gombau was in charge, was equally effective in the defensive third. And, there was plenty of composure about Odisha FC.

In the past two seasons, Odisha FC have thrilled. From their point of view, however, it has often been too thrilling. They have attacked and have left vast expanses to be exploited. They could have indulged in similar habits, especially when chasing the game against Jamshedpur FC. But this time, they attacked without the recklessness of recent seasons.

Against Mumbai City FC, that trend continued, although it did not lead to victory. In fact, until the final minutes, they did not leave themselves woefully exposed to the counter-attack.

Odisha FC fans have seen several false dawns. So, don’t be surprised if they don’t label this sequence as particularly encouraging. In just two games, though, you see the influence Gombau has already had. And if they buy into his philosophy completely, this could be a productive season.

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC look good, again

First things first. This section is not about how many stars line up for these teams every week, or how they have arguably two of the shrewdest managers in the ISL. Instead, it is about how they have four points on the board, despite not really hitting top gear.

Mumbai City FC have not been as free-flowing as they can be. They have still scored five goals. The three goals conceded to Hyderabad FC showed that defensive frailties exist. However, they corrected it with a solid display against Odisha FC. There also seems to be a more conscious effort to hold their shape rather than press the ball high – something that has automatically given them more control.

Hyderabad FC have scored six goals, and Bartholomew Ogbeche has only made the net bulge once (this is not a drill). Their Indian players have started off from where they left off last season. Joao Victor has been exceptional in midfield and in Borja Herrera, they seem to have landed another technically-gifted footballer.

So, there are further gears both of these teams can click into. There will come a time when the Islanders will play more freely and there will most certainly come a time when Ogbeche will start scoring more regularly (might even be next week for all we know). When that happens, it might not be good news for a lot of teams. For Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC, it couldn’t be better.

ATK Mohun Bagan come back, and how

Last week, ATK Mohun Bagan lost a game they should’ve won by half-time. On Sunday, they conceded inside the first ten minutes, had to fight a partisan crowd in Kochi, had to put all their eggs in the attacking basket and had to outwit the 2021-22 finalists. Another recipe for disaster, right?

The Mariners bent that narrative to their liking, though. They kept at it, preyed on the Blasters’ extra enthusiasm and found a way back into the game. Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous, rather unsurprisingly, were at the forefront of that turnaround. There were instances where the visitors rode their luck, most notably when a combination of poor Kerala Blasters finishing, a strong Vishal Kaith save and the woodwork spared their blushes. But as all good teams do, they made the most of their chances.

From a Kerala Blasters perspective, this was a result they didn’t want. On the opening day, their effervescent attacking play offset the spaces they left behind. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, it backfired and it has opened up a slightly novel quandary for Ivan Vukomanovic. The concession of five goals is a worry for anyone, let alone for a manager renowned for drilling defensive solidity into his sides.

For the Mariners, however, this is just the sort of performance that can kickstart a faltering campaign. Most of their attacking players enjoyed themselves and despite the odd defensive blemish, there were plenty of positives to celebrate. So, watch out for them whenever they play their next fixture.

That game………is against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 29.

