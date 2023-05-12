Intercontinental Cup: India to begin campaign against Mongolia at Kalinga Stadium on 9 June
The Intercontinental Cup is part of India’s preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
India will take on Mongolia on the opening day of the much-awaited Intercontinental Cup, which kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium on 9 June. The other two teams in the competition, Lebanon and Vanuatu, will clash on the same day.
The tournament is part of India’s preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
Immediately after the Intercontinental Cup, India will play the SAFF Championship 2023, to be held in Bengaluru from 21 June– 3 July, 2023.
Related Articles
The National Team, under head coach Igor Stimac, will be camping in Bhubaneswar to prepare for the tournament from next week onward, May 15, 2023.
This will be the third edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, with the previous two being held in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019).
All four teams will play against each other once before the top two teams compete in the final slated to be held on June 18, 2023.
The fixtures:
June 9, 2023: Lebanon vs Vanuatu, 16:30 IST
June 9, 2023: India vs Mongolia, 19:30 IST
June 12, 2023: Mongolia vs Lebanon, 16:30 IST
June 12, 2023: Vanuatu vs India, 19:30 IST
June 15, 2023: Vanuatu vs Mongolia, 16:30 IST
June 15, 2023: India vs Lebanon, 19:30 IST
June 18, 2023: FINAL, 19:30 IST
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp risks sanction for referee 'against us' rant
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks — and injured himself in the process
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sink Hertha Berlin to move top of the table
Bayern are now one point clear of Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at Bochum, and back on course for a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga title
Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe make final bids
Sheikh Jassim's latest offer for Manchester United is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), while the size of Ratcliffe's improved bid was yet to be made public.