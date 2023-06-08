Intercontinental Cup 2023: Teams, Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming; All You Need To Know
The Intercontinental Cup returns after a gap of four years as Indian football team prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
The Indian football team will be back in action soon as the Intercontinental Cup returns. The tournament will be played from 9 to 18 June in Bhubaneshwar and apart from Sunil Chhetrri’s India, it will also include Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu.
From format, teams, schedule, to live streaming details, here’s everything you need to know about the Intercontinental Cup 2023.
When did Intercontinental Cup start?
The first edition of the Intercontinental Cup was held in 2018 and four teams take part in the tournament. In 2018, Kenya, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei took part apart from India and the tournament was held in Mumbai.
Who won the previous editions?
India won Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and the next edition in 2019 was won by North Korea.
Who will play in Intercontinental Cup 2023?
India (FIFA ranking 101), Lebanon (99), Mongolia (183) and Vanuatu (164) will take part in the tournament.
Format
All teams will play against each other in a round-robin format and the top two teams at the end of the group games will play in the final.
Where will Intercontinental Cup 2023 be played?
All matches of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
What is the schedule for the Intercontinental Cup 2023?
9 June
Lebanon vs Vanuatu: 4.30 PM IST
India vs Mongolia: 7.30 PM IST
12 June
Mongolia vs Lebanon: 4.30 PM IST
India vs Vanuatu: 7.30 PM IST
15 June
Vanuatu vs Mongolia: 4.30 PM IST
India vs Lebanon: 7.30 PM IST
18 June
Final: 7.30 PM IST
Where can we watch the Intercontinental Cup 2023?
The Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be shown live on Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels and will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
India squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.
