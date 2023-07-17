India football team coach Igor Stimac penned an emotional letter to PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

“A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji and Hon. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur,” read the start of his letter.

Stimac wrote to request for the PM’s intervention in sending the Indian football team to the 19th Asian Games which will take place in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October.

“I wanted to bring to your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games. This team really needs and deserves the participation,” Stimac wrote in his letter.

India recently won the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this month and are on a 15-game unbeaten streak at home. While the men’s team is ranked 100th in the world, the women’s team is 60th. Still, both teams will not be travelling to take part in the continental event.

We explain why both India’s men’s and women’s teams have been denied entry into Asian Games and what is the possible solution.

Why no Asian Games for Indian teams?

While the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was planning to send the team for the U23 contest, a Sports Ministry letter has thrown a spanner into the works.

“For team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games,” the Sports Ministry letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all National Sports Federations (NSFs) read, as per the news agency PTI.

Indian women’s team is currently 11th in the Asian Football Confederation’s rankings while the men’s team is 18th.

India’s football teams did not take part in the 2018 Asian Games as well on the same ground.

How has AIFF reacted?

With Sunil Chhetri and Co winning Intercontinental Cup in June and SAFF Championship in July, there has been a lot of positive coverage around Indian football with the teams getting a rare spotlight.

However, the lack of permission for taking part in the Asian Games is a sad development.

“This is a decision taken by the government. So, we have to abide by it. However, we will make an appeal to the government to reconsider the decision as far as football is concerned,” AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said.

“The Indian team’s performance this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a great boost for football, especially for the U-23 boys, if they get an opportunity to play in the Asian Games.”

Can Indian team still travel to China?

There’s still a possibility of a rollback from the Sports Ministry allowing Indian football teams to take part in the Asian Games. The provision for this is mentioned in the same letter the Ministry sent to IOA and AIFF.

“Where, in the opinion of the experts of specific sports disciplines, and that of Sports Authority of India, participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the above criteria is recommended with justifiable reasons, the same will be considered in the Ministry for appropriate decision,” the ministry letter read.

It has also been reported that AIFF has already made an appeal to allow the football teams to take part in Asian Games and the decision could be taken, after a review, by the end of the ongoing week.

“We will explain to them why the team needs to take part in the tournament. We will tell that we have been doing well and a tournament like the Asian Games will definitely be a good experience for our players. I’m sure they will allow us to play in the tournament,” Prabhakaran had told The Indian Express.

Trivia: Football competition in Asian Games has been a U23 affair since 2002. However, each team is allowed to have three players above the age of 23 in their squad.