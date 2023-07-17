Igor Stimac, head coach of the India men’s football team, on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to allow his team in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Stimac took to Twitter, where he posted a lengthy statement.

A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games 🙏🏽

We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! 🇮🇳

Jai Hind!#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxGMY4o5TN — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023

As per a report in PTI, the Indian football team have been denied from participating in the tournament after failing to meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being in the top eight teams in Asia.

Also read: Indian football team likely to miss Asian Games for a second consecutive time

While India are ranked 100th in FIFA’s official rankings, the Blue Tigers are in 18th place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings.

“Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am not sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and the key global sport “football” team has been deprived from participating and representing the Indian flag,” Stimac said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I wanted to bring to your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games. This team really needs and deserves the participation,” he said.

Stimac urged for Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention regarding the matter.

“The reasons given are unjust and as India’s national team coach, I felt it’s important to immediately bring this matter to your and the Hon’ble Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s knowledge. So that you could intervene and help the team participate in the Asian Games,” the 55-year-old added.

India had missed out on the 2018 Asian Games after failing to meet the same criteria.

India, under the captaincy of Sunil Chhetri, recently won the SAFF Championship that was held in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties.