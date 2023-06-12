That's all we have for you from this match. India would be pleased with their results in the Intercontinental Cup so far, and would be looking to remain unbeaten when they face Lebanon on Thursday. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
India vs Vanuatu Highlights, Intercontinental Cup: India beat Vanuatu 1-0
India vs Vanuatu Highlights: India rode on a goal from Sunil Chhetri to beat Vanuatu 1-0 in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Preview: The Indian football team would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Vanuatu in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
The Blue Tigers had put up a clinical effort to beat Mongolia 2-0 only a few days back, and would hope to repeat a similar result against the country from Oceania.
In their match against Mongolia, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte found the net early on in the first half, but could have scored more goals later on.
Igor Stimac spoke on India’s preparedness ahead of the Vanuatu game.
“We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” said Stimac.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China blames India over journalists’ visa spat: What's the row about?
India and China are at loggerheads again, this time over visas for journalists. The foreign ministry in Beijing has accused New Delhi of ‘unfair treatment’ by denying visa renewals to scribes and ejecting all of them; China has done a tit for tat
Berlusconi Update: Berlusconi 'one of the most influential men in Italy's history': Meloni
NEWS: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86, was described as 'one of the most influential men in Italian history' by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message
Intercontinental Cup: Soon-to-be father Sunil Chhetri scores lone goal in India's 1-0 win over Vanuatu
Chhetri struck in the 81st minute to settle the nerves of the Indians — both players and fans— at the Kalinga Stadium to put the home side in a strong position for a spot in the final.