India vs Vanuatu Highlights, Intercontinental Cup: India beat Vanuatu 1-0

India vs Vanuatu Highlights: India rode on a goal from Sunil Chhetri to beat Vanuatu 1-0 in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup.

FP Sports June 12, 2023 18:56:54 IST
lndia beat Mongolia in their opening match. Image: Twitter @IndianFootball

June 12, 2023 - 21:41 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this match. India would be pleased with their results in the Intercontinental Cup so far, and would be looking to remain unbeaten when they face Lebanon on Thursday. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

June 12, 2023 - 21:36 (IST)

Full time! India ride on Sunil Chhetri's second half goal to beat Vanuatu 1-0. They make it two wins in two matches, after having beaten Mongolia in the opening match. 

June 12, 2023 - 21:14 (IST)

GOAAL! Sunil Chhetri scores the opening goal for India. Shubashish from the left flank with a pass to Chhetri, who eventually finds the net. 

June 12, 2023 - 21:06 (IST)

In the 72nd minute, Vanuatu make an attacking move. Taiwia with a lofted ball towards Sanuel but that is intercepted for a corner. 

June 12, 2023 - 20:53 (IST)

Still goalless after more than an hours play. Mahesh puts in a cross, and Chhetri hits this one wide. Opportunity lost for India. 

June 12, 2023 - 20:42 (IST)

Sandesh Jhungan and Pritam Kotal try to get hold of the ball, but fail to take control of the opportunity. After a short while, the ball possession is lost and India are unable to convert the attack

June 12, 2023 - 20:30 (IST)

Half-time in Bhubaneswar and the match remains goalless. India had a shot on target, but failed to make use of it. Nandakumar has been impressicve on debut so far. It will be an exciting contest in the second half. 

June 12, 2023 - 20:16 (IST)

Some brilliant football from Liston Colaco, Nandakumar and Mahesh. Mahesh picks Liston inside the box, who then finds Nandakumar. Liston and Nanda try to link up, but the opposition defenders deny India any chance. 

June 12, 2023 - 20:06 (IST)

Nandakumar is making improvements in the centre of the field. There's good coordination between him and Sunil Chhetri, and Nandakumar  has a go at the Vanuatu goal once again, but misses his target. 

June 12, 2023 - 20:03 (IST)

31': Liston Colaco has a go at the Vanuatu goal, but the Vanuautu goalkeeper is quick enough to save the ball and avoid conceding a goal. First shot on target for India. 

Preview: The Indian football team would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Vanuatu in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Blue Tigers had put up a clinical effort to beat Mongolia 2-0 only a few days back, and would hope to repeat a similar result against the country from Oceania.

In their match against Mongolia, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte found the net early on in the first half, but could have scored more goals later on.

Igor Stimac spoke on India’s preparedness ahead of the Vanuatu game.

“We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” said Stimac.

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 21:43:13 IST

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 21:43:13 IST

