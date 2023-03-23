Imphal, Manipur: It was just a friendly game, but the atmosphere at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal could give competition to any major tournament final. The turnout, the music and dance performances on the sidelines; speech by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh before the game were the welcome befitting the momentous occasion — the Indian football team’s first game in Manipur.

For the last two decades, players from Manipur have been the mainstay of the senior national teams and top division leagues. Keeping that in mind, it was no wonder the opening game of the tri-nation football tournament between India and Myanmar assumed so much importance. Making the timing of the game even more extraordinary was the occasion of the Manipuri New Year — Sajibu Cheiraoba — falling on the same day.

The Khuman Lampak stadium looks full as Manipur gets ready to host Indian football team for first time. #INDMYA pic.twitter.com/z6Y60tx50W — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) March 22, 2023

The last piece of the jigsaw was Sunil Chhetri-led Team India’s performance.

On that front, India secured a 1-0 win with Anirudh Thapa scoring the only goal of the match. The scoreline flatters to deceive, the game was anything but a 1-0 match.

Opportunities galore for India

The home team were quick off the blocks with wingers Thounaojam Bipin and Lallianzuala Chhangte creating a nuisance on the flanks and allowing Anirudh Thapa to dictate the terms from midfield. Most of the chances, however, fell to Chhetri who looked just a bit rusty. After missing two clear cut heading opportunities, he fired the third straight at the Myanmar goalkeeper.

While Chhetri’s wait for his 85th international goal kept getting longer, Thapa scored the only goal of the match in the 46th minute after Myanmar defender Ye Min Thu messed up his clearance. Thapa picked up the loose ball and slotted it in behind Sann Satt Naing.

Thapa, playing as the No 10 behind Chhetri and a notch higher up in the midfield as compared to his role at Chennaiyin FC, prospered in the role, creating almost all of the chances that came India’s way on the night.

Chhetri had more opportunities in the second half but it just wasn’t his day. His 74th minute effort was ruled offside while Naing made an excellent save to his right in the 75th minute to keep the Indian legend at bay.

“It was a good football game and everybody could enjoy the quality of football. It was a close game because of only one reason the referee as he did not give a clear-cut penalty. For me the result tonight is 3-0, not 1-0,” India coach Igor Stimac said after the match.

Mehtab Singh, Ritwik Das and Naorem Mahesh made their India debuts. Local boys Chinglensana Konsham, Thounaojam Jeakson, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan, Bipin and Mahesh, all got to play a part in the victory.

The intensity with which India played and the way the attackers were able to run in behind the defenders must have been a pleasing sight for Stimac even if the goals didn’t come.

Memorable welcome

The intensity of the Indian players was matched by the energy of the fans in the stands. Loud cheers of “India, India” and Mexican waves was a regular feature on the night.

The most iconic moments of the match, however, came before the start of the game as local musicians and artists gave a glimpse of the diversity of the state and its rich cultural legacy. Local music group ‘Rhythms of Manipur’ put forward a spellbinding performance on the drums in front of 30,000 fans, while a dance group consisting of performers from different tribes exhibited the diversity of Manipuri society and the depth of their cultural wealth.

Last but not least there was an elaborate fireworks show to add to the excitement.

Stimac wants more noise

While most were captivated by the atmosphere at the Khuman Lampak, the passionate fans of Manipur failed to impress the India coach.

“There were many people tonight but most of them were sleeping. We need them to cheer up in our next match against Kyrgyzstan. I appreciate they came here in good numbers but when the team needs support you need to be there for them. When the crowds become sleepy, players too become sleepy and it affects them,” Stimac said when asked about the atmosphere in Imphal.

“They were brilliant and a big thanks to them for coming up in huge numbers to support. Against Kyrgyzstan we expect them to be singing for 90 minutes which is what we expect.”

Stimac has valid reasons for spurring the locals to be more vocal against the Kyrgyz Republic. Ranked 94th in FIFA rankings, the central Asian team would be favourites for many going into the 28 March game against the 106th India and in such a scenario, Stimac wants to make the most of playing at home.

If the fans turn up the volume even more for India’s second game, we can safely assume that another spectacle awaits the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.