Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the international football match between hosts India and Myanmar, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. This match be the first-ever international football match that Manipur hosts, and the Blue Tigers will hope to make this a memorable occassion. Stay tuned for further updates.

GOOAAL!! Anirudh Thapa gives India a 1-0 lead at half-time with a fine goal! India were working hard to get that first goal, and finally, the Blue Tigers have earned it. Rahul Bheke had whipped in a cross towards the middle inside the box, and Thapa took his chance to hit the ball past Myanmar's goalkeeper. India go into half-time with a one goal advantage. Second half will commence shortly.

FULL TIME! India have beat Myanmar 1-0, with the solitary goal coming from Anirudh Thapa towards the end of the first half. Sunil Chhetri himself had a lot of chances to score, but was unable to. Irrespective of the number of goals scored, India would still be happy with a win in their first international match in Manipur.

The second half is underway in Manipur! Will India double their lead or can Myanmar find a way back to the contest with 45 minutes to go?

50': Amrinder Singh with an important touch to send the ball out for a corner, after Myanmar captain Lwyn has good go at the goal, but is unable to convert as Amrinder clears it away.

57': India make a substitution 12 minutes into the second half, with Suresh Singh Wangjam coming in for Yasir. Meanwhile, Chhangte's shot from outside the box flies above the crossbar, and it's an opportunity missed for India.

64': Myanmar's Lwin attempts a cross, but his cross is blocked by Rahul Bheke. India continue to lead the contest, but Myanmar are looking for answers as ro how to score.

67': Bipin Singh chips the ball to Sunil Chhetri, but India get nothing out of it, as Myanmar defenders intercept Chhetri's ball. Meanwhile, India make a double substitution with Bipin and Chhangte going off. Naorem Mahesh and Roshan have replaced the duo .

75': India are desperately searching for that second goal. They are working hard towards it, and Sunil Chhetri initiates a header, but the Myanmar goalkeeper Sat Naing makes a fine save to deny the Indian skipper.

87': Chhetri flicks the ball to Thapa courtesy a cross from inside the box, where Thapa is brought down. However, referee says no penalty.

That's all we have for you as far as the coverage of this match is concerned. It was an exciting match with India eventually coming out on top. India next play Kyrgyzstan on 28 March, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of that game. Until then, it's goodbye from us!

Preview: The India men’s football team will take on Myanmar on Wednesday, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan, gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. History will be made on Wednesday, as it will be the first time Manipur gets to host an international game.

The Indian senior men’s team last played an international match in September 2022, when they played friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam in Vietnam. While they drew 1-1 against Singapore, the Blue Tigers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in their second match.

India have a mix of experience and youth in their side. While Sunil Chhetri returns to lead the frontline of the Indian team, the squad consists the likes of young duo of Akash Mishra and Anwar Ali.

Bengaluru FC stalwart Sivasakthi Narayanan had also made the squad, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan recently. Defensive midfielder Glan Martins has also been sidelined with an injury, and the duo have been replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh and Pritam Kotal in the team.

Myanmar are ranked in 159th place in the FIFA rankings and have played 24 matches against India. Myanmar hold a 11-9 advantage against India, with four matches ending in a draw.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

