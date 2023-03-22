That's all we have for you as far as the coverage of this match is concerned. It was an exciting match with India eventually coming out on top. India next play Kyrgyzstan on 28 March, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of that game. Until then, it's goodbye from us!
India vs Myanmar Highlights, tri-nation football tournament: India beat Myanmar 1-0 after Thapa's first half goal
India vs Myanmar, Highlights: Anirudh Thapa's goal helped India secure a 1-0 win over Myanmar in Manipur.
Highlights
India 1-0 Myanmar
FULL TIME! India have beat Myanmar 1-0, with the solitary goal coming from Anirudh Thapa towards the end of the first half. Sunil Chhetri himself had a lot of chances to score, but was unable to. Irrespective of the number of goals scored, India would still be happy with a win in their first international match in Manipur.
India 1-0 Myanmar
GOOAAL!! Anirudh Thapa gives India a 1-0 lead at half-time with a fine goal! India were working hard to get that first goal, and finally, the Blue Tigers have earned it. Rahul Bheke had whipped in a cross towards the middle inside the box, and Thapa took his chance to hit the ball past Myanmar's goalkeeper. India go into half-time with a one goal advantage. Second half will commence shortly.
India vs Myanmar LIVE
Lineups
India: Amrinder (GK), Bheke, Chinglesana, Mishra, Thapa, Chhetri, Mehtab, Yasir, Chhangte, Jeakson, Bipin.
Myanmar: Naing(GK), Phyo Win, Min Thu, Nanda, Moe Aung, Aung Thu, Lwin(C), Lin Aung, Htet Aung, Hein Hteh Aung, Paing
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the international football match between hosts India and Myanmar, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. This match be the first-ever international football match that Manipur hosts, and the Blue Tigers will hope to make this a memorable occassion. Stay tuned for further updates.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
India 1-0 Myanmar
India 1-0 Myanmar
67': Bipin Singh chips the ball to Sunil Chhetri, but India get nothing out of it, as Myanmar defenders intercept Chhetri's ball. Meanwhile, India make a double substitution with Bipin and Chhangte going off. Naorem Mahesh and Roshan have replaced the duo.
India 1-0 Myanmar
Preview: The India men’s football team will take on Myanmar on Wednesday, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan, gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. History will be made on Wednesday, as it will be the first time Manipur gets to host an international game.
The Indian senior men’s team last played an international match in September 2022, when they played friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam in Vietnam. While they drew 1-1 against Singapore, the Blue Tigers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in their second match.
India have a mix of experience and youth in their side. While Sunil Chhetri returns to lead the frontline of the Indian team, the squad consists the likes of young duo of Akash Mishra and Anwar Ali.
Bengaluru FC stalwart Sivasakthi Narayanan had also made the squad, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan recently. Defensive midfielder Glan Martins has also been sidelined with an injury, and the duo have been replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh and Pritam Kotal in the team.
Myanmar are ranked in 159th place in the FIFA rankings and have played 24 matches against India. Myanmar hold a 11-9 advantage against India, with four matches ending in a draw.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
