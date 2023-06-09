That's all we have for you from this contest. India will next take on Vanuatu on 13 June. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
India vs Mongolia Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2023: India beat Mongolia 2-0 to begin on a winning note
India vs Mongolia, Highlights: Full time! India begin their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia. Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte were on the scoresheet.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
India 2-0 Mongolia
Full time! India begin their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia. Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte were on the scoresheet. While Mongolia were more consistent from stopping India in the second half, the visitors were ubnable to score a single goal.
Preview: The India men’s football team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2024 tournament gets underway on Friday, beginning with the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar.
India take on Mongolia in their opening clash of the Intercontinental Cup on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium.
Lebanon and Vanuatu are the other teams participating in the friendly tournament. Stimac had initially named a 41-man squad for a preparatory camp ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, but shortened that to 26 following a few fitness tests for the players. Sunil Chhetri will lead the side, that also consists the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke among others.
India were winners in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018, and head coach Igor Stimac said his team’s focus was on improving the defence.
“We are looking to strengthen each position in the team. Full-backs positions are widely open and we need more physical and mental strength in these positions. Defending is a problem, it is about understanding how to close out these gaps. We are just dancing around the balls and players are easily putting in the crosses,” Stimac said ahead of the match.
India will look to take inspiration from their tri-nation tournament triumph in March this year, where they maintained two clean sheets. India clinched victories over Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic to clinch the trophy.
Coming back to the Intercontinental Cup, India’s clash against Mongolia will be followed by matches against Vanuatu and Lebanon on 13 June and 16 June respectively.
