India will be setting their sights on the glittering trophy when they take on Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final.

The two sides had played out a highly-competitive goalless draw in the penultimate clash of the tournament, which was a virtual dress rehearsal for the final. The Blue Tigers failed to capitalise on the several chances that they had created during the course of the game, as early as the fifth minute.

While Lebanon started with a full-strength side, India coach Igor Stimac had opted to rest several seniors from the starting XI, including talismanic striker and captain Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

In Chhetri’s absence, senior defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband, although it promptly went back to Chhetri once he was brought on as a substitute with less than 10 minutes left in regulation time.

India began the competition with a 2-0 win over Mongolia. That was followed by a 1-0 victory over Vanuatu, in which Chhetri scored the late winner for his side.

Lebanon too started confidently, inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Vanuatu before being held to a goalless draw by Mongolia. Their passage to the final however, was secured well before their game against India got underway, thanks to Vanuatu defeating Mongolia 1-0.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Lebanon final:

Where will the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final take place?

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 final between India and Lebanon will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

When will the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final take place?

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 final between India and Lebanon will take place on Sunday, 18 June.

What time will the match take place?

The India vs Lebanon final will kick off at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the match on television and online?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Those without access to a DTH or cable connection can watch the live stream on Hotstar.

