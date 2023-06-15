India vs Lebanon Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2023: FT IND 0-0 LBN; Blue Tigers, Cedars play out goalless draw

India vs Lebanon Latest Score and Update: IND 0-0 LBN; India and Lebanon play out a goalless draw — the Blue Tigers' first in 16 international outings — at the end of full time at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

FP Sports June 15, 2023 21:35:32 IST
Veteran India striker Sunil Chhetri scored the solitary goal in India's 1-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday. Image credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

21:27 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


FT IND 0-0 LBN


21:18 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


88’: Final roll of the dice for the Cedars as they make a double change — Darwich and Tneich getting replaced by Al Haj and Kourani.
21:12 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


82’: Loud cheer from the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium as Sunil Chhetri finally comes on to the field along with Rahul Bheke, the former getting the captain’s armband from Sandesh Jhingan. Udanta Singh and Nikhil Poojary come off.
21:06 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


75’: Mahdi Zeyn replaces Hassan Saad in the 75th minute as Lebanon make a second change. Another 15 minutes left in regulation time. Meanwhile, talismanic strike Sunil Chhetri has taken his training gear off and appears ready in the Indian dugout.
21:02 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


72’: India, meanwhile, bring in Mahesh for Sahal. Can the introduction of fresh legs on both sides help break the deadlock? Another cooling break follows shortly after.
21:00 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


69’: And now Lebanon make their first change — Ali Dhaini replacing Matar.
20:50 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


60’: First change of the evening, with India coach Stimac bringing in Rahim Ali for Ashique Kuruniyan.
20:44 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


52’: A second booking for India, with Nikhil Poojary getting a yellow for pulling the jersey of a member of the opposition.
20:20 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


HT: IND 0-0 LBN


20:08 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


32’: And now it’s Lebanon’s turn to face the referee’s ire, with Ali Tneich getting booked for a rash challenge at Sahal, who himself had been awarded a yellow five minutes earlier.
20:02 (ist)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


27’: The referee makes his first booking of the evening, with India’s Abdul Sahal Ahmad getting a yellow for a shove at Darwich following a brief exchange. The players get a drinks break shortly after.

June 15, 2023 - 21:37 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverge of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, with the two sides squaring off three days later in the summit clash as well.

On behalf of the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

June 15, 2023 - 21:35 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who wore the captain’s armband today in Sunil Chhetri’s absence, and coach Igor Stimac speak to the broadcast:


Jhingan: “Both sides in the finals, you can never pick any side. You want to win it, same goes for them. Our aim, our target will always will be to win, and we’ll come with that belief two days later.”


Stimac: “Very happy with the boy’s performance, although we knew we would get tested a couple of times. They defended well. Created enough chances to go ahead. Even Sunil had a clear chance. Today, the priority was to keep the clean sheet. Still plenty to do, but I think we can win in three days' time”

June 15, 2023 - 21:27 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


FT IND 0-0 LBN


June 15, 2023 - 21:25 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


90+4’: India manage to win a last-minute corner and Thapa takes the kick. Thapa though, ends up putting in too much power into the shot. Interesting little mid-field battles between the two sides follows, ultimately resulting in a stalemate.

June 15, 2023 - 21:22 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


90’: Four minutes added at the end of the 90th minute. Enough time for a late winner? Both sides will back themselves to get that the way they’ve been playing so far.

June 15, 2023 - 21:21 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


90’: India get a free kick in the dying minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa takes it. Chhetri lunges forward and ends up heading it well over the goalpost. And with that, we’re into injury time now.

June 15, 2023 - 21:18 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


88’: Final roll of the dice for the Cedars as they make a double change — Darwich and Tneich getting replaced by Al Haj and Kourani.

June 15, 2023 - 21:16 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


84’: Excellent through ball from Thapa to Rahim Ali, who dashes forward and is one-on-one with custodian Sabeh, only for the forward to waste the opportunity with a weak left-footed finish that rolls away gently past the keeper and is kicked away for a throw in by the Lebanese defence.

June 15, 2023 - 21:12 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


82’: Loud cheer from the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium as Sunil Chhetri finally comes on to the field along with Rahul Bheke, the former getting the captain’s armband from Sandesh Jhingan. Udanta Singh and Nikhil Poojary come off.

June 15, 2023 - 21:10 (IST)

India vs Lebanon LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


80’: Anirudh Thapa takes a corner in the 80th minute and manages to fire a left curler. None of the Indians are able to connect though, and the ball rolls away for a goal kick. Another 10 minutes left before minus injury time.

India vs Lebanon preview: Despite having already sealed their place in the final, the India men’s football team will aim to maintain their winning run when they take on Lebanon in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia last Friday before beating Vanuatu 1-0 three days later on Monday. While Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the victory over Mongolia, captain and striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the victory over Vanuatu.

Lebanon too began their campaign with a victory, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before collecting a goalless draw against Mongolia on Monday.

Mongolia were then knocked out of the race to the final following a 1-0 loss against Vanuatu earlier on Thursday, sealing Lebanon’s place in the summit clash.

With India and Lebanon scheduled to square off on Sunday, their match on Thursday effectively becomes a practice game of sorts though both teams would want to maintain their undefeated record heading into the finale.

The four-team Intercontinental Cup is an ideal platform for the Blue Tigers to launch their preparations for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

All the matches in the tournament are taking place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 21:37:52 IST

