Veteran India striker Sunil Chhetri scored the solitary goal in India's 1-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday. Image credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball
India vs Lebanon preview: Despite having already sealed their place in the final, the India men’s football team will aim to maintain their winning run when they take on Lebanon in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia last Friday before beating Vanuatu 1-0 three days later on Monday. While Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the victory over Mongolia, captain and striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the victory over Vanuatu.
Lebanon too began their campaign with a victory, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before collecting a goalless draw against Mongolia on Monday.
Mongolia were then knocked out of the race to the final following a 1-0 loss against Vanuatu earlier on Thursday, sealing Lebanon’s place in the summit clash.
With India and Lebanon scheduled to square off on Sunday, their match on Thursday effectively becomes a practice game of sorts though both teams would want to maintain their undefeated record heading into the finale.
The four-team Intercontinental Cup is an ideal platform for the Blue Tigers to launch their preparations for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.
All the matches in the tournament are taking place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.