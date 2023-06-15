Auto refresh feeds

27’: The referee makes his first booking of the evening, with India’s Abdul Sahal Ahmad getting a yellow for a shove at Darwich following a brief exchange. The players get a drinks break shortly after.

32’: And now it’s Lebanon’s turn to face the referee’s ire, with Ali Tneich getting booked for a rash challenge at Sahal, who himself had been awarded a yellow five minutes earlier.

Earlier in the 44th minute, Lebanon got a second yellow card with Ayoub going into the book for an apparent handball.

Lebanon get an opportunity right before the halftime whistle with Maatouk taking the free kick from well outside the box, but the Indian defence manages to parry it away to safety.

45+3’: Halftime at the Kalinga Stadium, with both India and Lebanon yet to slip one past the keeper despite creating multiple chances in what has been a tensely-fought first half so far.

52’: A second booking for India, with Nikhil Poojary getting a yellow for pulling the jersey of a member of the opposition.

60’: First change of the evening, with India coach Stimac bringing in Rahim Ali for Ashique Kuruniyan.

69’: And now Lebanon make their first change — Ali Dhaini replacing Matar.

72’: India, meanwhile, bring in Mahesh for Sahal. Can the introduction of fresh legs on both sides help break the deadlock? Another cooling break follows shortly after.

75’: Mahdi Zeyn replaces Hassan Saad in the 75th minute as Lebanon make a second change. Another 15 minutes left in regulation time. Meanwhile, talismanic strike Sunil Chhetri has taken his training gear off and appears ready in the Indian dugout.

82’: Loud cheer from the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium as Sunil Chhetri finally comes on to the field along with Rahul Bheke, the former getting the captain’s armband from Sandesh Jhingan. Udanta Singh and Nikhil Poojary come off.

88’ : Final roll of the dice for the Cedars as they make a double change — Darwich and Tneich getting replaced by Al Haj and Kourani.

Both teams will be locking horns again three days later in the final on Sunday, and the Indians sure will be looking to starting with a full strength XI after benching most of the seniors today.

90+4’: Full time at the Kalinga Stadium , and India and Lebanon play out a hard-fought goalless draw — the Blue Tigers’ first in 16 outings! Both sides managed to create multiple chances throughout, but couldn't quite convert those chances into goals.

80’: Anirudh Thapa takes a corner in the 80th minute and manages to fire a left curler. None of the Indians are able to connect though, and the ball rolls away for a goal kick. Another 10 minutes left before minus injury time.

82’: Loud cheer from the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium as Sunil Chhetri finally comes on to the field along with Rahul Bheke, the former getting the captain’s armband from Sandesh Jhingan. Udanta Singh and Nikhil Poojary come off.

84’: Excellent through ball from Thapa to Rahim Ali, who dashes forward and is one-on-one with custodian Sabeh, only for the forward to waste the opportunity with a weak left-footed finish that rolls away gently past the keeper and is kicked away for a throw in by the Lebanese defence.

88’ : Final roll of the dice for the Cedars as they make a double change — Darwich and Tneich getting replaced by Al Haj and Kourani.

90’: India get a free kick in the dying minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa takes it. Chhetri lunges forward and ends up heading it well over the goalpost. And with that, we’re into injury time now.

90’: Four minutes added at the end of the 90th minute. Enough time for a late winner? Both sides will back themselves to get that the way they’ve been playing so far.

90+4’ : India manage to win a last-minute corner and Thapa takes the kick. Thapa though, ends up putting in too much power into the shot. Interesting little mid-field battles between the two sides follows, ultimately resulting in a stalemate.

Both teams will be locking horns again three days later in the final on Sunday, and the Indians sure will be looking to starting with a full strength XI after benching most of the seniors today.

90+4’: Full time at the Kalinga Stadium , and India and Lebanon play out a hard-fought goalless draw — the Blue Tigers’ first in 16 outings! Both sides managed to create multiple chances throughout, but couldn't quite convert those chances into goals.

Stimac: “Very happy with the boy’s performance, although we knew we would get tested a couple of times. They defended well. Created enough chances to go ahead. Even Sunil had a clear chance. Today, the priority was to keep the clean sheet. Still plenty to do, but I think we can win in three days' time”

Jhingan : “Both sides in the finals, you can never pick any side. You want to win it, same goes for them. Our aim, our target will always will be to win, and we’ll come with that belief two days later.”

India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who wore the captain’s armband today in Sunil Chhetri’s absence, and coach Igor Stimac speak to the broadcast:

On behalf of the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

That brings us to the end of our coverge of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, with the two sides squaring off three days later in the summit clash as well.

India vs Lebanon preview: Despite having already sealed their place in the final, the India men’s football team will aim to maintain their winning run when they take on Lebanon in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia last Friday before beating Vanuatu 1-0 three days later on Monday. While Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the victory over Mongolia, captain and striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the victory over Vanuatu.

Lebanon too began their campaign with a victory, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before collecting a goalless draw against Mongolia on Monday.

Mongolia were then knocked out of the race to the final following a 1-0 loss against Vanuatu earlier on Thursday, sealing Lebanon’s place in the summit clash.

With India and Lebanon scheduled to square off on Sunday, their match on Thursday effectively becomes a practice game of sorts though both teams would want to maintain their undefeated record heading into the finale.

The four-team Intercontinental Cup is an ideal platform for the Blue Tigers to launch their preparations for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

All the matches in the tournament are taking place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.