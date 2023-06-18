India vs Lebanon LIVE: India celebrate after scoring against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final in Bhubaneswar. Image credit: AIFF
India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final preview: India and Lebanon lock horns for a second time in three days when they face one another in the final of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.
The two sides square off at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which has hosted all the matches in the four-team tournament this year.
Lebanon had held India to a goalless draw on Friday in a closely-fought fixture, a virtual dress rehearsal before the summit clash. While Lebanon started with a relatively strong side, the Igor Stimac-coached Blue Tigers rested several seniors from the starting XI, including talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Star defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband in Chhetri’s absence while Amrinder Singh guarded the Indian goalpost with Sandhu on the bench. Chhetri would later come in as a substitute along with Rahul Bheke with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, and would narrowly miss out on a winner shortly after being brought on.
India had earlier begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mongolia. That was followed by a 1-0 win over Vanuatu, in which Chhetri scored the only goal of the game.
Lebanon too started off with a commanding win, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before being held to a goalless draw by Mongolia. Their place in the final was confirmed ahead of their match against India after Vanuatu beat Mongolia 1-0.
