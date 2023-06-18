India vs Lebanon Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: Chhetri, Chhangte helps India beat Lebanon 2-0

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final Latest Score and Update: FT IND 2-0 LBN; INDIA WIN THE 2023 INTERCONTINENTAL CUP! Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte score for the Blue Tigers, who win the tournament for a second time!

FP Sports June 18, 2023 19:08:08 IST
India vs Lebanon Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: Chhetri, Chhangte helps India beat Lebanon 2-0

India vs Lebanon LIVE: India celebrate after scoring against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final in Bhubaneswar. Image credit: AIFF

Highlights

21:30 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


FT IND 2-0 LBN


90+4’: FULL TIME! INDIA WIN THE INTERCONTINENTAL CUP!

Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte score for the Blue Tigers, who win the tournament for a second time, having previously beaten Kenya in the 2021 final in Mumbai.

The Indians finish as the deserved winners; they created enough chances in the first half and bossed possession, but were unable to find the finishing touch. It must've been a hell of a pep talk with coach Stimac during half time that they came all guns blazing right after, with Chhetri finding the net the very first minute after resumption of play. What's more, India have now kept a clean sheet for a sixth consecutive game!

India, meanwhile, beat Lebanon for the first time since 1977!
20:58 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


IND 2-0 LBN


65’: GOAALLLL! Chhangte scores as the Blue Tigers double their lead shortly after the hour mark!

Mahesh makes an instant impact after being brought on, and takes a shot at the Lebanese post, with keeper Sabeh deflecting it towards Chhangte, who taps it in past the keeper.
20:50 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


IND 1-0 LBN


59’: And now the Indians make their changes — Mahesh and Rohit coming in for Ashique and Jeakson.
20:49 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


IND 1-0 LBN


55’: First personnel change of the evening, with Al Haj and Bader coming in for Darwich and Saad for Lebanon. Looks like the indians will be making some changes soon too.
20:44 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


IND 1-0 LBN


46’: GOAAALL! Who else but India’s talismanic strike Sunil Chhetri, who calmly taps the ball in past opposition keeper Sabeh after a pass from the right flank as the Blue Tigers seize the lead in the very first minute of the second half!

It was an inch-perfect cross by Chhangte from the right flank, just outside the box, that setup the goal in the first place. Superb teamwork by the Indians.
20:23 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


HT IND 0-0 LBN


45+3’: Half-time at the Kalinga Stadium! The Blue Tigers have come up with a much better performance with 57 per cent possession. Lebanon though have had more shots at the goal — seven compared to India's three.

Should we witness another goalless encounter tonight, the final will head straight to penalties. That's right, no extra time in today's clash.
20:12 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE


IND 0-0 LBN


37’: Back-to-back corners for the Blue Tigers after a pass from the left flank is cleared away by the Lebanese defence. The Cedars then launch a counter-attack after the second corner, with Farran charging down the right flank before Ashique halts the charge with a tactical foul that gets him a yellow.
19:34 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE

IND 0-0 LBN


0’: KICKOFF! The national anthems have been sung and the countdown has been done by the fans, and with that, the action commences at the Kalinga Stadium!
19:33 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE

Starting lineups:

India: Gurpreet (gk), Anwar, Jhingan, Mishra, Poojary, Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte, Ashique, Jeakson, Chhetri

Lebanon: Sabeh (gk), El Hayek, Zein, Maatouk, Saad, Darwich, Matar, Dhaini, Chour, Farran, Tneich

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final preview: India and Lebanon lock horns for a second time in three days when they face one another in the final of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

The two sides square off at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which has hosted all the matches in the four-team tournament this year.

Lebanon had held India to a goalless draw on Friday in a closely-fought fixture, a virtual dress rehearsal before the summit clash. While Lebanon started with a relatively strong side, the Igor Stimac-coached Blue Tigers rested several seniors from the starting XI, including talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Star defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband in Chhetri’s absence while Amrinder Singh guarded the Indian goalpost with Sandhu on the bench. Chhetri would later come in as a substitute along with Rahul Bheke with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, and would narrowly miss out on a winner shortly after being brought on.

India had earlier begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mongolia. That was followed by a 1-0 win over Vanuatu, in which Chhetri scored the only goal of the game.

Lebanon too started off with a commanding win, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before being held to a goalless draw by Mongolia. Their place in the final was confirmed ahead of their match against India after Vanuatu beat Mongolia 1-0.

Updated Date: June 18, 2023 21:45:12 IST

TAGS:

