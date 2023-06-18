21:30 (ist)

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE



FT IND 2-0 LBN



90+4’: FULL TIME! INDIA WIN THE INTERCONTINENTAL CUP!

Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte score for the Blue Tigers, who win the tournament for a second time, having previously beaten Kenya in the 2021 final in Mumbai.

The Indians finish as the deserved winners; they created enough chances in the first half and bossed possession, but were unable to find the finishing touch. It must've been a hell of a pep talk with coach Stimac during half time that they came all guns blazing right after, with Chhetri finding the net the very first minute after resumption of play. What's more, India have now kept a clean sheet for a sixth consecutive game!

India, meanwhile, beat Lebanon for the first time since 1977!