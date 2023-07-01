Auto refresh feeds

Blue Tigers coach Igor Stimac, meanwhile, witnesses the game from the stands for a second time in the ongoing tournament after being served a two-match ban and a fine of US$500 by the AIFF for his outburst in the Kuwait clash.

0’: KICKOFF! The match is underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as India and Lebanon lock horns for a third time in a little over two weeks!

10’: Ref makes his first booking, with Mehtab getting a yellow for a rash challenge on Maatouk.

42’: And now Lebanon coach Aleksandar Ilic has been shown yellow for arguing with the refs. Lebanon get a free kick right after, and it takes some deft glovework on the part of Indian keeper Gurpreet for the ball to be pushed away for a corner and an excellent shot by Maatouk.

45+5’: HALFTIME at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with both teams yet to score at the halfway mark of the second semi-final. Both sides created a few chances, but haven’t quite been able to finish the job. Looks like the Blue Tigers will need another fiery locker room pep talk for them to come out firing in the second half.

57’: Both teams make changes after halftime. Karim Darwich replaces Ali Makabawi for the Cedars. Nikhil Poojary replaces Pritam Kotal for the Blue Tigers.

90+2’: India get a free kick after Akash Mishra is brought down by two defenders while on a spirited charge during a counter-attack. Lebanon similarly get a free kick a minute later after Poojary fouls Maatouk. Neither side profit from the set play.

With that, we head into extra time in the second semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship!

90+7’: FULL TIME AT THE SREE KANTEERAVA! Free kick awarded to the Indians in the final minute of injury time after a sliding tackle by Darwich on Chhangte that results in a yellow for the former. The Blue Tigers though, can’t quite penetrate the Cedars’ defence from the set play, and the referee’s whistle goes off right after!

94’: Narrow miss for Chhetri! This is about the closest the Indians have come to breaking the deadlock tonight, and Chhetri’s shot is on target. Lebanese goalkeeper Khalil does well to palm this out of the way.

105+3’ : End of the first half of extra time! The referee whistle goes off for a third time today with both teams yet to score. Has been quite the intense battle between the Blue Tigers and the Cedars though.

120’: Chhangte finds himself facing the goalkeeper and a defender, and his shot is cleared away to safety by Lebanese custodian Khalil before the defender kicks the ball for a throw-in. Three minutes added to the second half of extra time after the clock hits the 120-minute mark.

120+2’: Couple of changes for Lebanon: goalkeeper Ali Sabeh replaces Mehdi Khalil keeping the penalty shootout in mind. Additionally, Ali Al-Sabaa comes in place of the injured Nader Matar.

120+3’: The second semi-final heads to the penalty shootout with India and Lebanon still goalless at the end of extra time! The last 15 minutes of extra time belonged to Lebanon, who were pressing forward a lot more frequently and kept the Indian defence a lot busier.

Maatouk’s next for Lebanon, and HE MISSES! Gurpreet makes the correct guess, and blocks the ball out! INDIA 1-0 Lebanon

GOAL! Udanta scores! Sabeh dives to his left, Udanta targets the top corner on the opposite direction! Narrows the gap. India 4-2 Lebanon.

GOAL! Udanta scores! Sabeh dives to his left, Udanta targets the top corner on the opposite direction! Narrows the gap. India 4-2 Lebanon.

The Blue Tigers perform the customary Viking chant with the legion of fans at the Kanteerava following their victory. With this victory, India have beaten Lebanon for a second time in as many meetings.

Players from both sides are reduced to tears at the end of what turned out to be a thrilling conclusion to the second semi-final — joy for the Indians, heartbreak for the Lebanese. Coach Igor Stimac, who has been handed a two-match ban, cannot help make his way to the sideline to celebrate with the players.

"Great for us. The kind of work we have been putting in, it is showing. We are not letting the opposition in that much," says India goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, whose save to deny Maatouk in the shootout allowed India to surge ahead, after the victory.

“We aren’t thinking about the final right now. It was hard work, neck to neck, then we went to penalties. It’s never easy. Now we go back and recuperate, and make sure we are ready for the final,” says Blue Tigers striker and captain Sunil Chhetri.

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night and wishing everyone a happy Sunday.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of a thrilling SAFF Championship semi-final between India and Lebanon, with the Blue Tigers once again prevailing over the Cedars. The Igor Stimac-coached side now turn their focus to the summit clash against Kuwait that takes place on Tuesday, 4 July. Kuwait had held India to a 1-1 draw in the group meeting. Can India prevail over them this time around?

India vs Lebanon preview: The India men’s football team will be counting on their recent success against Lebanon when the two sides lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers qualified for the semis with convincing victories over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0) in during the group stage. They missed out on three victories in as many matches after an own goal from Anwar Ali during the match against Kuwait following a Sunil Chhetri goal resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.

Lebanon, on the other hand, won all three of their Group B matches. They defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their opening encounter and followed it up with a dominant 4-1 victory over Bhutan, before beating Maldives in their final encounter.

India and Lebanon had met twice during the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium last month. While the first match ended in a goalless stalemate, India ended up winning the final 2-0.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.