Sunil Chhetri and Team India players at a training session during the ongoing SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. AIFF image
India vs Lebanon preview: The India men’s football team will be counting on their recent success against Lebanon when the two sides lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Blue Tigers qualified for the semis with convincing victories over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0) in during the group stage. They missed out on three victories in as many matches after an own goal from Anwar Ali during the match against Kuwait following a Sunil Chhetri goal resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.
Lebanon, on the other hand, won all three of their Group B matches. They defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their opening encounter and followed it up with a dominant 4-1 victory over Bhutan, before beating Maldives in their final encounter.
India and Lebanon had met twice during the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium last month. While the first match ended in a goalless stalemate, India ended up winning the final 2-0.
