The second half gets underway in Bengaluru. India have endured more fouls than Kuwait so far (10-7). Chhangte with a back pass to the goalkeeper, but Kuwait's Marzouq clears the danger.

India win a free kick at the hour mark of this contest in Bengaluru. The free kick is taken, but India can get nothing out of it as Marzouq makes the clearance.

Ashique Kuruniyan takes down a Kuwaiti player, and the visitors win a free kick. Ashique receives a yellow card. The free kick ends up going ver the cross bar. Sandhu looks to release the ball but Abdullah intervenes and pulls Chhetri by the shirt. The Kuwaiti receives a yellow card.

Dying minutes of the second half and the scores are level at 1-1. All to play for. Kuwait win a free kick after one of their players is fouled just outside the box.

Five minutes added in stoppage time with all to play for. India make a substitution, with Udanta replacing Sahal Samad.

Full time! We have witnessed some exhilarating football in the last 90 minutes, but no winner yet. The score remains 1-1, and the match will go into extra time.

First period of extra time is complete and the score remains 1-1 with just 15 more minutes to be played. Will this final go into penalties?

Nothing separates the sides after 30 minutes of extra time, and we now have the inevitable: Penalty shootout. It's been an exhilaratiung contest, but it all comes down to this.

India beat Kuwait 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout to win the SAFF Championship title for a record ninth title! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the savior for the Blue Tigers, whose heroics have a major say in this contest. What a game we have had!

That's all we have for you from this contest. What a final it was, unpredictable in more than one way. In the end, there had to be one winner, and on Tuesday, that winner was India, thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics. Until next time, it's a goodbye and good night from us!

Preview: The India men’s football team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, will set sights on yet another trophy when they take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers had reached the final after beating Lebanon 4-2 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes, but this time, the hosts would be hoping to complete the job in that stipulated time.

India had began their SAFF Championship campaign in dominant fashion, with Sunil Chhetri’s hattrick seeing them past Pakistan with a 4-0 scoreline. They then went onto beat Nepal 2-0, when Chhetri was on the scoresheet again while Naorem Mahesh Singh scored the other goal.

However, if there is one team for India to beat this tournament, then that is Kuwait. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage. While Chhetri had given India a 1-0 lead just before half-time, it was an Anwar Ali own goal that denied India all three points, and share the spoils instead.

Tempers flared during the group stage game earlier in the tournament, and disciplinary issues meant head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be in charge for India on Tuesday, and said that the Indian players have been urged to keep calm.

“The last match against Kuwait was very heated. But we have spoken to the boys and asked them to be calm and cool because it is a game, and we have to win,” Gawli said.

India will receive a mental boost when Sandesh Jhinghan returns to the lineup after his one-match ban. He will replace Mehtab Singh in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be bolstered by Jeakson Singh, Mahesh, Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa.

All in all, this game promises to be a cracker, but India must make sure that the goals keep flowing in their favour and not lose possession.

