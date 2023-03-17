That's all we have for you from what has been an exciting draw of both the Champions League and the Europa League. Some exciting match-ups on the cards, that includes Pep Guardiola returning to the Allianz Arena as Manchester City take on Bayern Munich. Manchester United, too, have been handed a challenging draw as they face Sevilla, the most successful team in the Europa League. Until next time, it's goodbye from us!
Highlights, Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Manchester United to face Sevilla, Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon
UEFA Champions League Draw, Highlights: The Champions League and Europa League draws threw some exciting encounters with both Manchester clubs learning their fate. While City will take on Bayern Munich, United will face Sevilla in the last eight in their respective competitions.
Highlights
Europa League draw live
Europa League Road to Final in full
Quarter-final 1: Manchester United (ENG) vs Sevilla FC (ESP)
Quarter-final 2: Juventus (ITA) vs Sporting Club de Portugal (POR)
Quarter-final 3: Bayer Leverkusen (GER) vs Union Saint-Gilloise(BEL)
Quarter-final 4: Feyenoord (NED) vs AS Roma (ITA)
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner of quarter-final 2 vs Winner of quarter-final 1
SF2: Winner of quarter-final 4 vs Winner of quarter-final 3
Final
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
Europa League draw live
Europa League quarterfinalists:
🏴 Manchester United
🇵🇹 Sporting
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇳🇱 Feyenoord
🇮🇹 Roma
🇮🇹 Juventus
🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen
🇧🇪 Royale Union SG
Europa League draw live
In about 20 minutes, we will shift focus to the Europa League - the second tier competition in European club football. Manchester United, Sevilla, Juventus are some of the big names that have progressed. Arsenal, however, have not. They conceded their lead to Sporting Club and then lost on penalties.
Complete UEFA Champions League Draw
QF1: 🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs 🏴 Chelsea
QF2: 🇵🇹 Benfica vs 🇮🇹 Inter
QF3: 🏴 Manchester City vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich
QF4: 🇮🇹 AC Milan vs 🇮🇹 Napoli
UEFA Champions League draw live
Third quarter-final: 🏴 Manchester City vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Europa League draw live
Europa League Road to Final in full
Europa League draw live
Exciting stuff!
Kinda digging the fact that there will be either an Italian or a Portuguese team in the Champions League final...— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 17, 2023
- Last Serie A team was 8 years ago
- Last Portuguese team 19 years ago
- 12x European champions on this side of the draw (22x on the other side)
Preview: After Round of 16, the focus in Europe’s competitions shifts to the quarter-finals but the fate is to be decided by luck of the draw. First up in the day of activity in Nyon, Switzerland will be the UEFA Champions League draw followed by Europa League and Europa Conference League a short while after.
UEFA Champions League last-eight is highlighted by the presence of defending and 14-time winners Real Madrid who convincingly swept aside Liverpool by a 6-2 aggregate margin.
The highlight, however, is on the Italian teams. For the first time since 2006, there are three Italian teams in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan have come through after beating Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs and Porto.
After Italy, the country with most club representation is England. Manchester City, chasing their first European title, and two-time winners Chelsea have made it through after beating RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
In the Europa League, Manchester United, Sevilla and Juventus are the marquee clubs remaining. Manchester United had no trouble beating Real Betis. However, fellow Premier League side and domestic league leaders Arsenal were bundled out on penalties by Sporting Lisbon.
