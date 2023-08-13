Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar could be the next superstar to join the Saudi bandwagon, according to reports.

Neymar, who had a successful four-year stint at FC Barcelona before shifting base to Paris in 2017 and has been with the Ligue 1 giants ever since, is close to signing a deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, according to Sky Sports.

PSG too are reportedly keen on selling Neymar, who had cost them a world record €222 million back in 2017. The defending Ligue 1 champions are looking to build a younger side and 31-year-old Neymar doesn’t quite fit manager Luis Enrique’s plans.

Al Hilal had earlier made similar moves for Neymar’s PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Messi, however, would reject the offer and join Inter Miami in the United States’ Major League Soccer (MLS).

Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Besides Messi, French star forward Mbappe too has rejected Al Hilal’s bid and has opted to extend his stay at PSG. Al Hilal had reportedly made a whopping €300 million offer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner that would’ve broken the world record fee paid by PSG to secure Neymar six summers ago.

Mbappe had earlier refused to ink a new deal with PSG with his current contract set to expire in 2024, as a result of which he was barred from the first team and did not feature in their pre-season tour of South Korea and Japan.

However, after a series of “constructive and positive discussions”, Mbappe has been reinstated to the first team.

Mbappe, who had to watch PSG’s season opener against Lorient from the stands, has insisted he is not going anywhere for now, and will stay with the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.

Kylian Mbappé will be available for next Paris Saint-Germain game and he’s now part of Luis Enrique team 🔴🔵 #PSG “Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back”, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said in front of the squad today. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/mxhSQwEuqQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning,” PSG said in a statement.

Mbappe had similarly been linked to a high-profile move to Real Madrid two summers ago and was on the verge of joining the Spanish giants ahead of the 2021-22 season when the move fizzled out.

Mbappe had been coaxed into staying in Paris, and even French president Emmanuel Macron got involved in the matter.