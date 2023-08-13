Kylian Mbappe reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain's first team
Kylian Mbappe had been training with the reserve squad of PSG after he refused to sign a contract extension.
Kylian Mbappe has been reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain’s first team on Sunday after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute.
Defending champions PSG started their new Ligue 1 campaign with a goalless draw at home against Lorient on Saturday with Mbappe watching from the stands.
“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning,” PSG said in a statement.
Mbappe had been training with the reserve squad after he refused to sign a contract extension. He only has one year left on his deal with PSG.
The French striker has also refused to join other clubs this year which means he could walk out as a free agent next summer with PSG making no money from his sale.
It has been reported that Mbappe wants to only move to Real Madrid.
PSG have last month accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid from Al-Hilal for Mbappe but the player refused to meet the Saudi Pro League club’s representatives.
PSG have also offered Mbappe a contract extension with a guaranteed buy-out clause for 2024 but the footballer has refused to sign that as well.
