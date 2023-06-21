The European domestic football season maybe over, but the preparations for the 2023-24 season have well and truly begun. The 2023 summer transfer window officially opened on 24 June, and there have been plenty of player movements already.

Saudi Arabia is gradually becoming everyone’s new favourite footballing paradise. Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr in early 2023, after his fallout with Manchester United last year was what kickstarted a paradigm shift towards Saudi.

The likes of France star Karim Benzema (To Al Ittihad), N’ golo Kante to Al Ittihad and Portugal star Ruben Neves’ transfer to Al Hilal are some of the confirmed deals.

The summer transfer window is a long one, and will close only on 1 September, meaning that there are still several possible deals that could be completed over the next three months.

Let’s take a look at some top transfer rumours so far from the summer:

Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been one of the most infuential stars in West Ham United last season. The defensive midfielder was a creative force for his team last season, and his creativity has led to interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal, however, have had both their bids for Declan Rice rejected. The Gunners had bid for Rice initially at £80 million, but that was rejected by the Hammers last week. This week, Arsenal stepped up with a much improved bid of £90 million, only to be rejected again by the Europa Conference League champions.

Kai Havertz

Chelsea endured a forgettable season in the Premier League last season despite their spending spree, and Kai Havertz despite starting 30 of the 35 matches he has started in the Premier League, seems to be moving across London to Arsenal.

Undoubtedly, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their case ahead of the next Premier League season, after having quite literally squandered the title to Manchester City. And the best way they can do is by bringing enforcements.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that Arsenal are closing in on bringing the German from Chelsea, with the package expected to be £65 million.

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur missing out on a European spot for next season means there will be a lot of focus on where Harry Kane is headed to next. The England international. Having said that, Manchester United are heavily linked with Kane ahead of the new season. Kane would undoubtedly want game time in major European competitions, and now that Manchester United are back in the UEFA Champions League, one can only wonder if Old Trafford will be Kane’s next destination.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane is still hopeful of a move to Old Trafford, but for that to happen, United will need to reduce Spurs’ price tag of £100m for the 29-year-old.

Victor Osimhen

Italian striker Victor Osimhen is a player in great demand following his productive season with newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli. Osimhen scored 26 goals and assisted four times in the Italian top-flight this season.

Manhester United reportedly lead the race to sign Osimhen, but there seems to be new twist in the tale as GOAL reports that the Italian club’s owner said that Osimhen had agreed to a two-year contract with Napoli. Apart from United, Chelsea too were reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Osimhen’s current contract expires in 2025, and a new contract extension with Napoli would mean he stays at the club till 2027.

“I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural. We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebrations, so we already have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract. The other players, that is something we need to study with Rudi [Garcia], because I have for many years been convinced that pre-season training is fundamental,” Napoli owner Aurelio was quoted as saying by 90min.

