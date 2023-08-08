Neymar is keen on leaving Paris Saint-Germain and returning to Barcelona but there is uncertainty in Spain over the feasibility of such a move. Insiders at FC Barcelona are reportedly divided over considering the possibility of such a move. Additionally, manager Xavi Hernandez feels Neymar would not fit his system.

Neymar, who left Barcelona for PSG in a blockbuster €222 million deal, may prove to be far too expensive for a cash-strapped Barcelona.

The reigning LaLiga champions are yet to register their new signings Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez or the players who have renewed recently. As a result, they have only 13 players available for the season opener against Getafe. That could dwindle down to 11 if departures of Franck Kessie to Saudi Arabia and Ousmane Dembele to PSG come through.

ESPN reports PSG are willing to make the deal happen preferably on a permanent basis.

L’Equipe had originally released the news of Neymar wishing to leave PSG. The Brazilian’s father has quashed the report and called the French media outlet ‘L’Efake.’

Ramos joins PSG from Benfica

Forward Goncalo Ramos has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Ramos, 22, came through the Portuguese club’s academy and scored 19 league goals in 30 matches last season.

At the 2022 World Cup he scored a hat-trick and scored an assist in his first international start (against Switzerland in the last-16).

“It’s a big moment of pride and immense joy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Ramos said in a statement posted by PSG.

“PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best squads,” he added.

Ramos is the eighth signing by the Parisians’ after the arrivals of the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Marco Asensio.

PSG begin their title defence against Lorient on Saturday but the start of the campaign is clouded by questions over Kylian Mbappe’s future.

The France captain, who has refused to sign a new contract, has one year left on the current deal. The club want him to leave now rather than for free next summer. PSG believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

After being dropped from the tour of Japan and Korea last month, the striker has been training with the reserves.

Spurs reject another Bayern bid for Kane

Tottenham have rejected Bayern €100m package bid for Harry Kane — as called by @David_Ornstein. Daniel Levy said no to German club proposal. ⚪️⛔️ #THFC Bayern will discuss internally on how to proceed after proposal turned down — meeting will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/jLAtv6uEWQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected the latest offer from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for striker Harry Kane.

The clubs had met over the weekend to discuss the ideal valuation of the England captain. Bayern reportedly made an offer of €100 million plus addons, which has been turned down. As per The Athletic, the clubs are €29.2 million apart in how they value Kane.

Earlier, Bayern had made a bid of €70 million plus add-ons in June and upped the offer in July.

Kane, into the final 12 months of his contract with the north London club, scored four goals in Spurs’ 5-1 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk.

West Ham make double bid for Maguire, McTominay

#WHUFC make double bid for Harry Maguire + Scott McTominay worth £60m. Getting towards money that #MUFC may accept. Sense West Ham tempting Maguire, given game-time needed for England. Erik ten Hag wants to keep McTominay but would sanction big sale.https://t.co/46o5hxUbIA — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 7, 2023

West Ham have made a £60 million double bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

A £20 million bid for Maguire and £30 million for McTominay were rejected in July and a fortnight ago respectively. But West Ham manager David Moyes is keen on landing the duo.

Manchester United would like to get rid of some players after the arrival of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Maguire has defiantly stated he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his spot. But that looks unlikely with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in pecking order.

West Ham are reportedly prepared to offer the England defender £100,000 per week, with United potentially bridging the gap to his current £190,000 per week wages. The two clubs had earlier discussed a loan deal that was turned down by United.

The Times reported the offer for both McTominay and Maguire is lesser than what United are willing to accept. Manchester United value McTominay at £40-45 million and Maguire at £35 million.

For West Ham, with James Ward-Prowse becoming too much of an ask, 26-year-old McTominay has emerged as a real possiblity. They’re also on the verge of completing a move for Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Liverpool have third bid for Lavia rejected

BREAKING: Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s third bid for midfielder Romeo Lavia ❌👇 pic.twitter.com/8CghB1KJ2I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2023

Liverpool’s third bid of around £46 million for Romeo Lavia has been rejected by Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp has identified him as the perfect replacement for defensive midfielder Fabinho, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

However, conversation with Championship club Southampton have dragged with the club sticking to their valuation of £50 million.

Liverpool find the figure is inflated for a 19-year-old who has played just one season at the senior level.

The Belgium international is keen on the move and was an unused substitute against Sheffield Wednesday in the league’s opening game of the season.

Arsenal’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon

England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Lyon on a four-year deal after leaving Arsenal, the French club announced.

Maitland-Niles, 25, was a free agent after his departure from the English club after graduating from their academy.

The five-time international has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years.

“I’m very happy to sign here,” Maitland-Niles said in a Lyon statement.

“If you told me when I was six years old that one day I would join Lyon, I would have never imagined it.

“I absolutely have to grab this opportunity,” he added.

Lyon start their Ligue 1 campaign at Strasbourg on Sunday.

Sommer joins Inter Milan

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has joined Inter Milan as a replacement for Andre Onana, the Serie A club announced.

The length of Sommer’s contract with Inter has not been specified but the transfer fee from Bayern Munich is estimated at six million euros ($6.6 million).

“Experience, leadership and dedication: these are the qualities that Sommer is ready to bring to the black and blue shirt,” said the Inter press release announcing the player’s arrival.

The 34-year-old, who has 83 caps for Switzerland, only joined Bayern in January to replace Manuel Neuer, who suffered a serious right knee fracture during a skiing trip in early December.

His contract was not due to expire until 2025 but Neuer is expected to reclaim the starting berth as soon as he is fit.

“I’ll never forget my experience at such a great club,” said Sommer on Instagram in his farewell message to the Bayern fans.

Sommer spent most of his career in Germany spending nine years with Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to Bayern.

Scamacca returns to Italy with Atalanta

Italy’s Gianluca Scamacca has returned to his home country by signing for Atalanta after a disappointing season at West Ham.

Forward Scamacca, 24, has signed a four-year contract with the Bergamo club on a deal worth a reported 25 million euros ($27.4 million).

“West Ham United would like to thank Gianluca for his efforts and wish him well for his future career,” the English club said.

Scamacca joined West Ham last summer for 36 million euros from Sassuolo but his debut season was overshadowed by injury and difficulty adapting.

He scored eight goals in 27 matches for the Premier League side who finished 14th in the table, including five in the Hammers’ run to the UEFA Conference League success.

Napoli sign Brazilian defender Natan

Italian champions Napoli confirmed the signing of Brazilian defender Natan two weeks before they open their Serie A title defence.

The 22-year-old arrives from Brazilian club RB Bragantino on a deal worth a reported 10 million euros ($11m).

No details were given concerning the duration of the Brazilian Under-21 international’s contract.

Napoli open their campaign on August 19 at Frosinone.

(with inputs from AFP)