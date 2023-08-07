Sports

Football transfers, rumours: Mbappe barred from PSG training; Salah rejects Al Ittihad offer

The Kylian Mbappe-PSG saga continues dominating the headlines in the ongoing summer transfer window, while Mohammed Salah has committed himself to Liverpool despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 07, 2023 16:27:53 IST
Football transfers, rumours: Mbappe barred from PSG training; Salah rejects Al Ittihad offer

France football star Kylian Mbappe’s future with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) remains uncertain after the BBC reported on Sunday that Mbappe would not train with the first team, amid the ongoing contract dispute.

The 24-year-old has been training with the reserve squad instead.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, has refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe’s contract with PSG ends in the summer of 2024. PSG, however, do not want the forward to leave the club for free.

Related Articles

Football

Football transfer roundup: Mbappe allowed to speak to Al Hilal after 300m euro bid, Zaha joins Galatasaray

Football

Football transfer roundup: Al Hilal submit record bid for Mbappe; Sabitzer close to joining Borussia Dortmund

Mbappe was left out of PSG’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Mbappe has also refused to speak to Al-Hilal representatives after they had offered a record fee of £259m to join the Saudi Pro League club.

Salah to Saudi Arabia? No way, says agent

Egyptian football star Mohammed Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has seemingly confirmed that Salah would remain at Liverpool despite a €180 million offer from Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Salah’s agent took to Twitter to clarify the news.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” wrote Abbas.

It’s only fair to note that Salah had signed a contract extension with Liverpool on 1 July, 2022 that remains valid till 2025.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It is a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what is next,” he had said.

Salah has tasted success with Liverpool since arriving at Anfield in July 2017, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once. The 31-year-old has also won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Barcelona submit joint-loan offer for Portuguese duo

LaLiga giants Barcelona have submitted a join-loan offer for Manchester City’s Portuguese duo of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, Spanish newspaper Sport has reported. The report adds that Barcelona were also willing to buy Bernardo permanently in 2024 summer.

However, City are far from interested to let Bernardo go and a new contract proposal is reportedly in place.

Chelsea to make improved bid for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are looking to boost their midfield with a potential acquisition of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Multiple bids from Chelsea for the Eucuador international have been rejected by Brighton but the Telegraph reported that the Blues have offered £80 million for the 21-year-old.

The youngster was not part of Brighton’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico turn down offer for Felix

Atletico Madrid have turned down the first offer for Joao Felix that came from Saudi giants Al-Hilal, Football Espana reported.

Al Hilal was reportedly ready to offer one year loan deal to the Portuguese international, but Felix’s priority remains to stay in Europe. However, Felix is all but certain to leave Atletico.

 

Published on: August 07, 2023 16:27:53 IST

TAGS:

also read

Football transfer roundup: Man City to 'fight' for Kyle Walker; Raul Jimenez joins Fulham
Football

Football transfer roundup: Man City to 'fight' for Kyle Walker; Raul Jimenez joins Fulham

Manchester City will 'fight' to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said, describing the defender as a key player for the team.

ISL summer transfers 2023-24: All confirmed deals so far
Sports

ISL summer transfers 2023-24: All confirmed deals so far

Here’s a look at all the confirmed transfers announced so far for all the Indian Super League teams.

Saudi Pro League football: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other big transfers
Football

Saudi Pro League football: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other big transfers

Saudi Pro League: A look at some of the biggest names to have made the move to Saudi Arabia.