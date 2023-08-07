France football star Kylian Mbappe’s future with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) remains uncertain after the BBC reported on Sunday that Mbappe would not train with the first team, amid the ongoing contract dispute.

The 24-year-old has been training with the reserve squad instead.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, has refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe’s contract with PSG ends in the summer of 2024. PSG, however, do not want the forward to leave the club for free.

Mbappe was left out of PSG’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Mbappe has also refused to speak to Al-Hilal representatives after they had offered a record fee of £259m to join the Saudi Pro League club.

Salah to Saudi Arabia? No way, says agent

Egyptian football star Mohammed Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has seemingly confirmed that Salah would remain at Liverpool despite a €180 million offer from Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Salah’s agent took to Twitter to clarify the news.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” wrote Abbas.

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

It’s only fair to note that Salah had signed a contract extension with Liverpool on 1 July, 2022 that remains valid till 2025.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It is a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what is next,” he had said.

Salah has tasted success with Liverpool since arriving at Anfield in July 2017, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once. The 31-year-old has also won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Barcelona submit joint-loan offer for Portuguese duo

LaLiga giants Barcelona have submitted a join-loan offer for Manchester City’s Portuguese duo of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, Spanish newspaper Sport has reported. The report adds that Barcelona were also willing to buy Bernardo permanently in 2024 summer.

However, City are far from interested to let Bernardo go and a new contract proposal is reportedly in place.

Manchester City position remains clear on Bernardo Silva: no intention to open talks with any club, as reported last week. 🔵⛔️ #MCFC Official new contract proposal will be sent to Bernardo very soon, already this week. It will be up to the player at that point. pic.twitter.com/27IJ4VLz6p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Chelsea to make improved bid for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are looking to boost their midfield with a potential acquisition of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Multiple bids from Chelsea for the Eucuador international have been rejected by Brighton but the Telegraph reported that the Blues have offered £80 million for the 21-year-old.

The youngster was not part of Brighton’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico turn down offer for Felix

Atletico Madrid have turned down the first offer for Joao Felix that came from Saudi giants Al-Hilal, Football Espana reported.

Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, involved in Joao Félix deal as he's calling the player to bring him to Saudi as soon as possible 🔵🇸🇦🇵🇹 New approaches will take place this week as Félix will wait for Barça/Europe but Al Hilal is an option as he will 100% leave Atléti this summer. pic.twitter.com/7yUEa81nRZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Al Hilal was reportedly ready to offer one year loan deal to the Portuguese international, but Felix’s priority remains to stay in Europe. However, Felix is all but certain to leave Atletico.