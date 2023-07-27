Kylian Mbappe has reportedly refuses to engage in conversation with representatives of the Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, who had earlier made a world record bid of 300 million euros ($332 million) for the striker.

French sports daily L’Equipe report that the Paris Saint-Germain player didn’t meet the Al Hilal officials, who were in Paris to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

PSG want to lap up on the differences between Mbappe and PSG after the France national team striker made clear he doesn’t wish to renew his contract with the Parisians. His contract is set to expire in June 2024 and the club wants him to either move now for what is expected to be a big fee or agree to a renewal. If neither of those two options are exercised, Mbappe will be able to join any club for free.

The 24-year-old is currently in a standoff with PSG with the striker left out of the squad for the pre-season in Asia. The French champions believe Mbappe will will leave as a free agent in 2025 and is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

The L’Equipe report says with chances of signing Mbappe low, Al Hilal could well shift their focus to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Earlier, the Riyadh based club had failed in their bid to sign Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in the MLS instead.

Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool fans

Jordan Henderson said his goodbyes to Liverpool fans ahead of an impending move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old is set to bring to an end a 12-year spell at Anfield, in which he won every major club honour, when he joins up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, now the manager of the Saudi Pro League side.

“It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye,” said England international Henderson in an Instagram post. “I will always be a Red. Until the day I die.

“Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

Henderson added in a video accompanying his post: “I’m in the (Liverpool) dressing room for the last time so, as you can imagine, it is very emotional.

“I need to somehow explain what these last 12 years have meant for me and my family.

“Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one the greatest honours of my life.

“From the day the armband was passed to me I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of your club, thank you for your support in good times and bad.”

Henderson led the Reds to their first English league title in 30 years in 2020, a year after lifting the Champions League.

However, the England midfielder has been tempted to join Gerrard after reportedly being offered a deal worth up to £700,000-a-week ($915,000).

Liverpool are set to receive a fee of £12 million.

Marco Verratti close to Al Hilal

Al-Hilal are at advanced stages in their bid to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

The 30-year-old Italy midfielder has been offered a three year contract.

Verratti signed a four-year contract at PSG just last summer, but it appears he could cut that short to move to Saudi Arabia. He has been with the Pais-based club for 11 years.

Al Hilal have signed the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

Real Betis sign Isco for a year

Isco has signed a one-year contract with Real Betis, the Seville club announced.

“Real Betis have added Isco Alarcon to their ranks,” wrote the club in a statement.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid player terminated his contract with Sevilla in December after three months at the club and following the collapse of a proposed move to Union Berlin.

Isco spent nine seasons with Real. He previously played for local club Malaga from 2011 to 2013 and has 38 Spain caps.

Betis finished sixth in the Spanish league last season and will play in the Europa League next season.

Retegui joins promoted Genoa

Mateo Retegui has joined Genoa from Boca Juniors, the newly-promoted Serie A side said.

Genoa announced the transfer on social media with the striker depicted on a playing card and the message “Retegui, a new king in town”.

Italy forward Retegui has signed a four-year contract after moving to Italy from his native Argentina for a reported fee of 12 million euros ($13.3 million).

Previously on loan from Boca at Tigre, Retegui signs for Genoa after impressing for Italy following a surprise call up by Roberto Mancini last season in a bid to end the Azzurri’s striker problem.

The 24-year-old scored twice, against England and Malta, in his first three matches after opting to play for Italy earlier this year.

Genoa are back in Serie A after earning automatic promotion last season, and begin their campaign with the visit of Fiorentina on August 19.

Other football transfer gossip

Manchester United have made a verbal offer of €50 million euros (£42.8m) plus €10 million (£8.5m) in add-ons to Atalanta for forward Rasmus Hojlund. (The Athletic)

PSG are also interested in the 20-year-old Dane and have offered a higher salary but the player’s priority is to move to the Premier League (Gianluca di Marzio)

Juventus are continuing their negotiations with Chelsea to bring Romelu Lukaku to Turin. The sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to England to try and make a loan deal happen (Calciomercato). The Belgian has remained in London while the rest of the Blues squad is on pre-season tour in the United States (Times)

Chelsea are going to lose out of Paulo Dybala with the 29-year-old reportedly signing a new contract at AS Roma (Tuttomercatoweb/Football Transfers)

Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for a place in the team under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. That will rule West Ham out of contention to bring the 23-year-old to East London (Mail)

Liverpool are going to improve on their initial £37m bid for Southampton’s 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia (The Athletic). Liverpool and Saints are reportedly £15m apart in how they value the player (Telegraph)

Talks for Fabinho to move to Al Ittihad are back on after they had broken down. The Brazilian midfielder is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia from Liverpool for £40m (Times)