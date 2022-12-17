With hours to go for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France at Doha’s Lusail Stadium, let’s take a look at how much money the winner takes home along with the coveted trophy.

How much money will the 2022 World Cup winners receive?

Sunday’s final could be either of the team’s third World Cup success with Argentina winning the title in 1978 and 1986 while France, on the other hand, have the opportunity to win consecutive titles with triumph in 1998 and 2018.

However, on Sunday, the winners would bag the biggest prize money on offer ever with the triumphants taking home $42 million; an increase of $4 million from Russia four years ago.

The runners-up will also go home rich with a hefty amount of $30 million. Saturday’s third-place play-off, Croatia vs Morocco, has a strong monetary motivation with $27m on offer for the winner. The team who finishes fourth will take home $25m.

The four teams, who exited the tournament at the quarter-final stages, took home $17 million while the eight teams to lose in the round of 16 were granted $13 million.

Qualifying for the World Cup is a task in itself with qualifiers happening in all seven continents over a span of four years. FIFA, the apex football governing body, acknowledges that as well by granting $9 million to the participants, who exit at the group stages.

World Cup 2022 prize money breakdown

Position Prize money (USD)

Winner: $42m

Runner-up: $30m

Third place: $27m

Fourth place: $25m

Quarter-final: $17m

Last 16: $13m

Group stage: $9m

