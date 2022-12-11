FIFA World Cup Semi-finals: Teams, Fixtures, Dates — All You Need To Know
FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco - Teams, full fixture - All you need to know
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has now entered the semi-finals stage as the quarterfinals, which witnessed thrilling contests including two games being decided on penalties, concluded on Sunday. The teams that have made the cut for the last-4 are: Argentina, Croatia, France, and Morocco.
The four teams will now fight for the spots in the final of the tournament which is being played in Qatar.
Quarterfinals results:
- Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 (1-1) via penalty shootout
- Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 (2-2) via penalty shootout
- Morocco beat Portugal 1-0
- France beat England 2-1
Here’s all you need to about FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals:
Wednesday, 14 December: Argentina vs Croatia. The match will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 12:30 AM IST.
Thursday, 15 December: France vs Morocco. The match will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch and Live stream FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals?
All matches will be Live streamed on the JioCinema App and will be telecast live on Sports 18 HD, MTV HD channels.
