Former Irish footballer Roy Keane faced the ire of Brazilian media and fans alike after the 51-year-old Manchester United legend criticised Neymar & Co. for their iconic Samba dance celebrations during 4-1 rout of South Korea in a FIFA World Cup round-of-16 match in Al-Wakrah on Monday night.

Keane said he didn’t mind the dance during the first goal celebration but doing it for every goal on the night, including the second goal when coach Tite joined in as well, was disrespectful towards their opponents irrespective of it being part of their culture.

‘I don’t like this,’ he said on ITV Sport. ‘People say it’s their culture. But I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition. It’s four goals, and they are doing it every time.

‘I don’t mind so much the first jig, it’s the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I’m not happy about it. I don’t think it’s good at all.’

His comments made him the enemy No. 1 in Brazil as one of the Brazilian broadcasters, Globo, called him an executioner in its report for a goal scored against Palmeiras during the 1999 Intercontinental Cup final. They also took a look at some of the infamous incident on Keane’s playing career as the Irish was notorious for his short temper.

Leading Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports wrote on Twitter: “HELLO, ROY KEANE! DON’T LIKE THE DANCES? BITE YOUR BACK! THIS HERE IS BRAZIL!

“See if you can do something like that! Even Tite will dance here! Like it or not.”

Roy Keane achou “desrespeitoso” as danças que jogadores brasileiros fizeram após os gols contra a Coreia. Mas ele não se lembra que foi “responsável” por encerrar prematuramente a carreira de Alf-Inge Haaland, o pai de Haaland. (+) 🧶 pic.twitter.com/0cWysDHSF0 — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) December 6, 2022

A leading Brazilan TV channel TNT Sports launched a direct attack on Keane on Twitter.

Coach Tite also opened up on the accusations of disrespect, labelling naysayers as ‘evil’.

“You have to learn how to do the moves,’ Tite said at his post-match press conference. ‘And the moves are very tight! I have to be very careful though. There are people who are evil who will say that was disrespectful.”

A Brazilian coach Luis Castro called Keane inelegant for not understanding Brazilian culture.

“Roy Keane doesn’t understand the culture of Brazilian football. He doesn’t understand the Brazilian team. So, he speaks in an inelegant way due to what happened today,” Castro said on Globo.

Brazilian fans were far less generous towards the Irishman, calling him a ‘butcher who never knew how to control a football’ amongst other insults.

Who cares what Roy Keane thinks, its them who scored, they have a right to dance and celebrate whenever they want! Those boys style and form is so much better than his! He’s jealous… https://t.co/VV8hMK9xR9 — Curiosity! (@_Yoz_Truly_) December 6, 2022

One wrote on Twitter about his challenge on Haaland: “Curiosity: Roy Keane was the author of one of the most unfair moves in football. In revenge for a feud, he gave this entry to Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Haaland, who had to end his career. To this day he says he has no regrets.”

Another said: “Do the Irish care what our former players think of their national team? Just f**k Roy Keane’s opinion on celebrating Brazilians. It doesn’t interest anyone, it doesn’t have the slightest relevance, it doesn’t change anything. Screw this. Sorry for the bad manners.”

Rafael Belattini, one of Brazil’s NFL commentators, said: “Few things are more irrelevant than Roy Keane’s opinion on the Brazilian national team. Do they translate Vampeta’s comments about the English team in England? Because Vampeta has a Cup, at least…”

Poucas coisas são mais irrelevantes do que a opinião do Roy Keane sobre a seleção brasileira. Será que na Inglaterra traduzem os comentários do Vampeta sobre a seleção inglesa? Pq o Vampeta tem Copa, pelo menos… — Rafael Belattini (@RafaBelattini) December 5, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.