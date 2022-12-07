Doha: In a game that inevitably meandered to penalties with neither team capable of creating much of note until Walid Cheddira’s extra-time opportunity and Pablo Sarabia’s volley against the woodwork, Spain predictably disintegrated again. The goalless scoreline had been coming from the first minute. Luis Enrique’s team couldn’t score in open play, always opting for a pass too many. They couldn’t score from the penalty spot either. This was death by passing 2.0. In Moscow, the Spanish had strung together 1,137 passes, in Doha 1039, but the end result was the same: lots of possession and dominance, but no end-product.

And so, more importantly, Morocco have prevented Europe and South America from entirely dominating the last eight. Four years ago, the 6-2 bi-continental split led to another world champion from Europe. It was almost deja vu in the Qatari capital, but the Moroccans held on in a sensational, error-strewn, nerve-sapping 30 minutes of extra time after 90 minutes of attrition.

They can become the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup. Perhaps, the tournament, the first in the Arab world, needed a representative which locals can rally behind, but talk of a shift in the global game at this tournament must be futile, even if all the drama of the Japanese defeating European powerhouses, the Socceroos grinding their way past Denmark with their industrious and tackling Harry Souttar, Morocco and their feverish fans dominating Group F, African champions Senegal rising to the occasion and South Korea ensuring their knockout ticket on one of the most extraordinary days in World Cup history left the impression that this was a truly global competition with a competitive group stage and a diverse round of sixteen.

Perhaps, all of that was just an illusion. In the round of sixteen, Asian and Conacacaf teams fell by the sideway, competing to varying degrees but ultimately exiting the tournament. Today, much of the focus is on how outrageously good is Kylian Mbappé. Debate also rages over the cultural significance of Brazil’s dance moves. It’s no longer on Japan’s masterful ability to switch seamlessly from defence to attack and back in the blink of an eye or the Aussie DNA. There was a sadness about Asia perishing. Japan were beautiful but fell down in the end and South Korea demonstrated great sportsmanship and character, but they were no match for the five-time world champions.

Those wonderful narratives that form the rich tapestry of the World Cup were extinguished and instead, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and some of the other usual suspects came into view, almost in an overbearing fashion – they were too familiar and sometimes simply too good.

The French completed a simple victory against Poland, Mbappé once again dazzling, no longer the boy wonder, drawing comparisons with Pelé from the last World Cup, but the consummate star in sync with his team and the universe. His élan is unstoppable, his prowess unmatchable. Above all, he commands the stage. So did the English, their dominance interspersed by some jittery Harry Maguire-defending. Even so, England, ever-contemplating if it’s coming home, manufactured a routine win, with starring roles for Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, against the Africans.

Then those who sought a place in the gallery of the great ignited moments of colossal vitality and major importance: Messi was once again spell-binding, but too often Argentina have been living on the edge, fuelled by emotion, tears and drama. At what point will those emotions overwhelm Argentina? At what point will they become a burden? Their dream lives on, but only just.

Neymar, the other South American great, and Brazil danced their way to victory and the last eight. Their football was fluent and expressive and their celebrations reflected that. Even coach Tite wiggled after Richarlison’s goal, arguably the team goal of the tournament and a symbol of what Brazil once stood for. The Brazilians evoked memories of the great sides in 1970 and 1982. Their football was superlative, but their celebrations revealed how they had felt the pressure after a disappointing group stage. Perhaps, with all their dancing, they too were falling victim to their emotions.

🇧🇷 This Brazilian player’s are too sexy!!! The dancing celebration 🥰 Brazil are Football heritage! #BRAKOR pic.twitter.com/2y9h0b6yfG — Statman Diligent Ali 🤭 (@alidiligent39) December 5, 2022

Emotional exhaustion is a danger, but Brazil and Argentina will remain Europe’s main competitors. Economic imperatives and industrialized youth development have left the rest of the world behind. They can’t compete with France, England, Portugal, and the Netherlands, except for Morocco. The team of coach Walid Regragu will enjoy the support of Africa, the Arab world and beyond to achieve history.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.