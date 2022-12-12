The impression of Moroccan football has changed forever at this FIFA World Cup. Their historic run in Qatar has put them on the world football map while carrying the baton of African and Arab football as they are the first nation to reach the semis of the tournament from both regions.

Likes of Achraf Hakimi, and Hakim Ziyech among others are not just national heroes but have attained global fame. And amid their heroics at the FIFA World Cup, the Moroccan players have reached cult status for never-seen images of dancing and kissing the forehead of their mothers following their iconic triumph.

These images have gone viral on social media. The images of the eagerness of the footballers to celebrate these special days with their mothers, especially, have resonated with many across the world.

“The mother remains the beacon of life for the walker on the road, and this is an important saying in the life of the Moroccan national team players and their coach, Walid Regragui,” Anadolu Agency reported.

While we often hear how wives and girlfriends of football players travel with them to the World Cup so that players ease off in foreign conditions in no time, Morocco national team urged their mothers to travel with them instead. And the players never missed an opportunity to express gratitude after every game.

Morocco’s historic run

Morocco have been on a dream run in Qatar as they are yet to concede a game with their robust defence. And their attacking transition has earned the praise of many. The spirited display claimed three heavyweights of world football in Spain, Belgium, and Portugal, with the latest victim in Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. with a narrow 1-0 win. The victory came in an iconic goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, whose towering header earned him the sobriquet ‘Skywalker’. The celebration that followed post-victory pleased every football fan around the globe — barring the people of the losing Iberian nation — as it was the victory of the ultimate underdogs yet again.

Sofiane Boufal dances with his mother

However, what was the most heartwarming to watch was how forward Sofiane Boufal danced along with his mother as the Moroccon fans rejoiced in the glory of an unbelievable win.

FIFA took to Twitter and wrote, “An important guest could not stay in the stands, so she entered Al Thumama Stadium to celebrate Sofiane Boufal’s mother is the star of Morocco’s celebrations today 🤩🇲🇦.”

The video received worldwide traction, while the joy of a celebrating mother left many in awe.

“There is no joy and happiness in the world as much as a mother feels when her son succeeds,” replied a user.

Many are already describing the videos and images of Boufal and his mother dancing as the most beautiful videos of the World Cup 2022.

This wasn’t the only time Boufal showed affection for his mother as earlier after a 2-1 win in the opening group game over Canada he was seen hugging her mother warmly and then kissing her head before gifting his match shirt to her at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

ضيف هام لم تستطع البقاء في المدرجات فدخلت ملعب الثمامة للاحتفال والدة سفيان بوفال نجمة احتفالات المغرب اليوم 🤩🇲🇦#كأس_العالم_FIFA | #قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/keiOcGKMV4 — كأس العالم FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) December 10, 2022

Achraf Hakimi: Mama’s boy

Achraf Hakimi has been somebody who has always shown gratitude towards his mother for her role in his life. The star right-back, who plays for PSG, let the world know that twice this World Cup, and his expression is understandable as it came after mammoth wins over Belgium, Spain, and Portugal respectively. The player was also seen reaching out to his mother after the Spain win and kissing her forehead right after he was done celebrating the victory with his teammates.

Following the side’s win over Belgium, he also took to Twitter to thank her mother.

“I love you, mother,” wrote Hakimi while sharing photos with his mother.

Coach Walid Regragui climbed stands to kiss mother’s head

Earlier after Morocco’s historic win over Spain via shootout at the Education Stadium when the Morocco players were busy celebrating, team coach Walid Regragui was found climbing the stands to find his mother and then kissed her forehead. Regragui was found repeating the gesture after defeating Portugal in the quarters at the Al Thumama Stadium.

A report later revealed that Regragui’s mother used to work as a cleaner at Orly Airport in Paris in order to contribute to her son’s career as a footballer.

Immigrants write Morocco success story

Regragui, in fact, was born and raised in France before playing for Morocco national team and later taking charge as the head coach. Like the gaffer, Morocco have been a team full of immigrants from Europe. A glance at the African side reveals that 16 of the 26-man squad have roots in other countries with many either born or raised in a foreign land.

In fact, players from the diaspora in the national team are not just limited to Morocco as they are over 100 players who are playing for colours they were not born in. However, for Morocco, it has been their mainstay with three of their key players — Hakim Ziyech, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sofyan Amrabat — being born in the Netherlands.

It is hard to blame the African nation for relying on such players as most of them are competing in the top European leagues, including Hakimi, who was born in Spain and got developed as a footballer at Real Madrid’s youth academy from the age of six. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who made key saves in shootout success, is of Canadian ancestry while skipper Romain Saiss and winger Boufal were born in France like the coach.

